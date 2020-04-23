Church Events April 23, 2020

  • 319 reads
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:44am

Worship by Phone

Dial in each Sunday to worship! Although the current pandemic limits churches from having in-person gatherings of more than 10 people, First Presbyterian Church continues to worship together! If you have a telephone, you can listen in to their live worship services by simply dialing 662-262-5152 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Sunday. This number links you into the service as it is happening! (You may use any telephone -- you don't even need a smartphone.) Pastor Duncan Hoopes leads a full service with prayer, Scripture reading, and a sermon. You may also join the Wednesday Night Live prayer time and Real People Bible lesson at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday by dialing 662-262-5152. By joining in at the same time, all can worship together in spirit and truth and encourage each other in these difficult times. Please note, if you have a computer, you may view the Sunday services live (or access previous sermons) online at http://indianolapca.org/livestream. 

Ross Ministries Classes

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship is continuing their weekly class through the Zoom app at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday. Anyone who would like to join may download the app for free and email shirleytross53@gmail.com for details.

Revival Canceled

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church has canceled their annual Revival, which was planned for 7 p.m. nightly Monday, May 4 through Wednesday, May 6.

Obituaries

Anna Lou Schwartz
Anna Lou Schwartz, 92, of Indianola, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.