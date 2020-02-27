Church Events February 27, 2020

Revival

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ, located at 510 N. MLK, Sunflower welcomes the community to their Revival beginning at 7 p.m. TONIGHT and continuing at 7 p.m. tomorrow.

Church Anniversary

Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, located at 432 Sunflower Road Ext., Sunflower invites the public to come out and help them celebrate the church’s 109th Year Anniversary, which will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday. The colors for the occasion will be black and white.

Youth Day Celebration

Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, cordially invites the public to their 64th Youth Day Celebration to be held at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Alyssia Jones of Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Inverness will be the guest speaker.

Family and Friends Day

The public is invited as Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 234 Woodburn Road, Inverness celebrates their annual Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Norman Mack will be the speaker.

Pastor Appreciation Celebration

The honor of your presence is requested as the members of Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church honor their pastor, Rev. Dr. C. W. Ray, on his 6th year anniversary at an Appreciation Celebration to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Pastoral Anniversary

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located in the Steiner community, invites the public to their 11th annual pastoral anniversary program for Rev. Rodney Richard and wife, Valincia Richard, at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The speaker for the occasion will be Pastor William Earl Reed.

First Lady Day

Word of Life Church welcomes you to join them at 2:30 p.m. Sunday as they honor Lady Vickie Curry during their annual First Lady Day celebration. They will also be celebrating Lady Curry’s birthday, which is Monday, March 2. The guest speaker for this festive occasion will be First Lady Juanita Jones of Greater Macedonia Church, Ruleville.

Usher’s Ministry

Meeting

The South Sunflower County Ushers’ Ministry meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church. All ushers are asked to attend.

Pastoral Anniversary

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 651 Waco Road, Inverness, cordially invites you to help them celebrate their Pastor Larry and Elect Lady Fanny Dozier's second year anniversary service at 2:30 p.m. Sunday March 8. Pastor Clifford Wilson of First United Baptist Church, Indianola will be the speaker for this occasion.

Church Anniversary

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, located at 1111 Garrard Road, invites you to their 99th Church Anniversary celebration to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8. The guest speaker for the occasion will be District 4 Superintendent André Curry from Word of Life Church of God in Christ.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).

Invitation to Attend Church

Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! A new year means a new beginning as the church is under new leadership. Sunday School begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by Rev. Bobby Williamson’s preaching of the Gospel at 12:30 p.m. Come as you are.