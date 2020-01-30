Church Events January 30, 2020

Women’s Prayer Breakfast

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located at 617 Westside Avenue, invites all women to attend their prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Evangelist Betty Green of Moorhead will be the guest speaker.

Mardi Gras Dance

The parishioners of Saint Benedict the Moor Catholic Church invite the community to their annual Mardi Gras Dance fundraiser. It will be an evening of line dancing and second lining Mardi Gras-style, at Saint Benedict the Moor Center from 8 p.m. until midnight Saturday. Participation requires a donation of $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. All proceeds will benefit the Saint Benedict the Moor building fund. For more information or tickets contact Byas Funeral Home or any parishioner.

Family and

Friends Day

All families, friends, social and civic organizations, sororities, fraternities, and teams are invited as Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church celebrates their Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. A Super Bowl meal will be served.

Ushers Ministry

Meeting

The South Sunflower County Ushers Ministry Meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at First United Baptist Church. All ushers are asked to attend.

Winter Revival

Everyone is invited as Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, located at 1111 Garrard Road hosts their Winter Revival at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 3 thru Wednesday, Feb. 5. The guest evangelist is Superintendent Jessie Hutton of Reform, Alabama.

Pre-Anniversary Services

First United Baptist Church of Moorhead invites the public to their Pre-Anniversary services for Pastor Herman and Elect-Lady Amanda Cole at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, Feb. 3 thru Thursday, Feb. 6. Speakers for the occasion will be Pastors Terrence and Sammie Rash on Monday, Mike Pembleton on Tuesday, Frederick Ford on Wednesday and Orlando Franklin on Thursday. Services will climax at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9 with Pastor William Earl Reed as the special guest.

Ross Ministries Classes

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship’s teaching lesson “Believe: Living the Story of the Bible to Become like Jesus” will continue beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 5th, 12th and 19th. Attend these classes and step out in faith – you won’t know what you're missing until you come to Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building. For more information contact Prophetess Shirley Ross (662-303-8320) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089). The public is invited to attend and enroll free-of-charge at any time during the year for the monthly classes.

Family and

Friends Day

Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church, located at 160 Hwy 82 West, Old Stinson Road, Moorhead cordially invites you to their annual Family and Friends Day at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Rev. C.J. Quinn, pastor of Temple Baptist Church of Atlanta, Ga.

Black History Program

Baptist Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Sunflower cordially invites the public to their annual Black History program entitled “Why Y’all Sing Those Ole Sad Songs” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. This is a program to educate children about Dr. Isaac Watts and how moans came about in African American churches in the South. Special appearances by the Reverends A.C. and Lillie Gilmore, Lamar Shaw, Willie Binder and Rodney Richard. Poet E.L. Conrod will also come home and contribute to this educational program.

Invitation to Attend Church

Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! A new year means a new beginning as the church is under new leadership. Sunday School begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by Rev. Bobby Williamson’s preaching of the Gospel at 12:30 p.m. Come as you are.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).