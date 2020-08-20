Face Mask Give-A-Way Rasberry United Methodist Church invites the public to their mass give-a-way of FACE MASKS from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Monday, Aug. 24. All you need to do is drive-thru and have your masks passed to you through your car window! Church Anniversary Breath of Life Ministry, located at 103 Sunflower Ave., will celebrate its 28-year Church Anniversary at 5 p.m. Sunda...