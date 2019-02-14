Church News February 14, 2019

Prayer Breakfast

You are cordially invited to a Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday at Mount Pleasant Church, 2 1/2 miles east of Moorhead.



Love Feast Valentine’s

Celebration

Living Word Church of God, 9 Crouch Road, Moorhead, cordially invites you and your churh family to come join them for their Love Feast Valentine’s Celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be a celebration of love.



Annual Black History Program

The Youth Department of Baptist Grove Church would like to invite everyone to their Annual Black History Program at Baptist Grove at 6 p.m. Saturday. Please come out and share with them as they take a moment through history!



Youth Day

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located in Sunflower will have its Youth Day service at 11 a.m. Sunday. After worship, a Valentine's Day Dinner will be served to all in attendance. They welcome the children, youth and community.



Annual Black History Program

Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Sunflower, invites the public to come and help them celebrate their Annual Black History Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The dress code is African attire.



Christian Fellowship

Service

The members of Macedonia Church of God, 600 Martin Luther King Street, Moorhead, cordially invites the public to their Christian Fellowship Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker is Evangelist Shirley Bass.



Annual Black History Program

Annual Black History Program at 11 a.m. Sunday at First United Baptist, 720 Coolidge.



Annual Black History Program

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ will have their Annual Black History Program at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Rev. Thomas Morris Sr., of Greater Hinds Street Missionary Baptist Church of Greenville! The public is invited.



Prayer Breakfast

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ, located at 510 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Sunflower, will host a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. February 23. They welcome the community.



Annual Church

Anniversary

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Inverness will be celebrating their Annual Church Anniversary at 11:15 a.m. on the fourth Sunday, February 24. The public is cordially invited.



Annual Black History Program

The members of The Little Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Brumfield Road, Inverness, would like to invite the public to their Annual Black History Program at 12 p.m. February 24.



Harvest Celebration

Full Gospel Apostolic Church, located at 802 Westside Ave, Indianola, is having a Harvest Celebration at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday in February. Come help them "Celebrate Hope" through praise, worship, and God's anointed word!



The Tither

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will be teaching the lesson “The Tither” beginning at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the remainder of February at Full Gospel Church located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building.



Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 235 Woodburn Road, INverness, cordially invites you to their Annual Family and Friends Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 3. Rev. Johnny Mack will be the speaker for the occasion. Dinner will be served following service.



Revival on the River

You are invited to attend Revival on the River, a day of unified worship and community, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event, featuring the group “People & Songs,” will be held between the bridges in downtown Greenwood.



Children Story Time

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located at 510 North Martin Luther King Jr., Ave in Sunflower will be providing reading and crafts and music at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to children 2 to 12. Refreshments will be served. Special guest Gail Brinston, Sunflower County Library Systems Public Service Coordinator will be sharing stories and crafts. The community is welcome.

