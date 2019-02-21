Church News February 21, 2019

Prayer Breakfast

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ, located at 510 N Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Sunflower, will host a prayer breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday. They welcome the community.

Annual Black History Program

The Pleasant Valley First Baptist Family will celebrate their Annual Black History Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. Deacon Sam Brock will be the guest speaker for this occasion. “What is Your Dream’ is the theme. Please come out and join them in this moving occasion.

Black History Program

Endtime Encounter Black History Program will be at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is Rise Up and Step Forward.

Annual Black History Service

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 3 miles east of Moorhead, is having their Annual Black History Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Annual Church

Anniversary

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Inverness will be celebrating their Annual Church Anniversary at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. The public is cordially invited.

Annual Black History Program

The members of The Little Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, Brumfield Road, Inverness, would like to invite the public to their Annual Black History Program at 12 p.m. Sunday.

Black History Program

New Hope Church of God in Christ, 600 Forest Street invites you to their Black History Program at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Senator Willie Simmons.

Black History Program

The men of Rasberry United Methodist Church, corner of Roosevelt and Hanna Streets in Indianola will celebrate Black History at 3:00 p.m. Sunday. Guest speaker Attorney Willie Abston of Flowood, along with the Indianola Male Choir and Bro. Eric Edwards of Cleveland. Dinner will be served. The public is invited.

Harvest Celebration

Full Gospel Apostolic Church, located at 802 Westside Ave, Indianola, is having a Harvest Celebration at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday in February. Come help them "Celebrate Hope" through praise, worship, and God's anointed word!

The Tither

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will be teaching the lesson “The Tither” beginning at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the remainder of February at Full Gospel Church located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building.

Benefit Program

There will be a Benefit Program for Pastor Carolyn Williams by her hair customers, friends, and family at the Ark of the Covenant Church (in front of Dollar General) at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2 in Moorhead. Come and show love and bless this woman of God. All soloists, choirs, and groups are invited.

Annual Family and Friends Day Program

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 235 Woodburn Road, Inverness, cordially invites you to their Annual Family and Friends Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 3. Rev. Johnny Mack will be the speaker for the occasion. Dinner will be served following service.

Annual Pancake

Supper

The Annual Pancake Supper at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church will be held at the Parish House located at 204 East Gresham Street, Indianola, from 5 pm until 7 pm. Tuesday, March 5.. EVERYONE is invited!!! Hot delicious buckwheat pancakes and sausage will be prepared and served by the men of the church. Tickets are $6.00. Tickets are available from the men of the church prior to the supper or at the door that night. Take-outs are available. Help them celebrate the last day before the season of Lent begins. For more information, contact the church office at (662) 887-4365.

Service

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street will have service at 6 p.m. March 10. The special guests will be the 5 stars. Come out and be with us.

Revival on the River

You are invited to attend Revival on the River, a day of unified worship and community, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event, featuring the group “People & Songs,” will be held between the bridges in downtown Greenwood.

Children Story Time

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located at 510 North Martin Luther King Jr., Ave in Sunflower will be providing reading and crafts and music at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to children 2 to 12. Refreshments will be served. Special guest Gail Brinston, Sunflower County Library Systems Public Service Coordinator will be sharing stories and crafts. The community is welcome.