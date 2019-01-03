Church News February 28, 2019

The Red Hat

& Red Tie Affair

The Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. Aging & Senior Companion Programs present American Heart Awareness: The Red Hat & Red Tie Affair at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Fannie Lou Hamer Multi-Purpose Center, 710 Byron Street, Ruleville. They are asking for $5 donations. Awards will be given to the person with the prettiest hat and tie. For more details contact Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., 414 Martin Luther King Drive, 662-887-1431.

Benefit Program

There will be a Benefit Program for Pastor Carolyn Williams by her hair customers, friends, and family at the Ark of the Covenant Church (in front of Dollar General) at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2 in Moorhead. Come and show love and bless this woman of God. All soloists, choirs, and groups are invited.

Annual Family and Friends Day Program

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 235 Woodburn Road, Inverness, cordially invites you to their Annual Family and Friends Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. Rev. Johnny Mack will be the speaker for the occasion. Dinner will be served following service.

Youth and Young

Adults Day

Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, will celebrate Youth and Young Adults Day at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The theme for this occasion is, "Stand Up, Speak Out and Shine". The speaker will be Miss Essence Baggett, a senior at Gentry High School and a member of First United Baptist Church. The public is invited.

108th Year

Church Anniversary

The Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Sunflower Road, Sunflower will celebrate their 108th Year Anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Annual Family and Friends Day

New Jerusalem Church, 1003 Airport Road, cordially invite you to our Annual Family and Friends Day Service at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Appreciation

Celebration

The honor of your presence is requested as the members of Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 1237 Kinlock Road, honors Pastor Ray for his 5th Year Anniversary Celebration at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. Inspirational singing by “The Ray Brothers of Leland.

10 Year Appreciation

Please come help celebrate the 10th Year Appreciation for Rev. Rodney Richard and family at 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The guest minister will be Rev. Ellis Johnson, pastor of Mount Pleasant Church.

Usher Ministry Meeting

Sunflower County Usher Ministry will have their monthly meeting at 4 p.m. Sunday at First United Baptist Church.

One Year Anniversary

The Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church family, 651 Waco Rd. Inverness, cordially invites you to celebrate their pastor, Rev. Larry Dozier and First Lady Fanny Dozier one (1) year Anniversary. Pre-Anniversary service will start at 7pm nightly March 4th-6th. On Monday night the guest speaker will be Rev. Edward Thomas of New Hope and Lake Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Inverness. On Tuesday night the guest speaker will be Rev. Ricardo Gibson, Associate Pastor of First United Baptist Church in Indianola. On Wednesday night the guest speaker will be Rev. Hermon Cole, Pastor of First United Baptist Church in Moorhead.

Regular service will start at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 10 followed by the Anniversary program at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Clifford D. Wilson, pastor of First United Baptist Church. Please feel free to bring your friends and family.

Annual Pancake

Supper

The Annual Pancake Supper at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church will be held at the Parish House located at 204 East Gresham Street, Indianola, from 5 pm until 7 pm. Tuesday, March 5.. EVERYONE is invited!!! Hot delicious buckwheat pancakes and sausage will be prepared and served by the men of the church. Tickets are $6.00. Tickets are available from the men of the church prior to the supper or at the door that night. Take-outs are available. Help them celebrate the last day before the season of Lent begins. For more information, contact the church office at (662) 887-4365.

Service

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street will have service at 6 p.m. March 10. The special guests will be the 5 Stars. Come out and be with them.

Revival on the River

You are invited to attend Revival on the River, a day of unified worship and community, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event, featuring the group “People & Songs,” will be held between the bridges in downtown Greenwood.

Deacon Program

The deacons of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 156 Highway 448, present: “Be the Light You Were Created to be to a Dark World”. Scripture from Matthew 5:14A. You are cordially invited to help them celebrate their Annual Deacon Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 17. The guest speaker will be Rev. Van Kemp, Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville.

Children Story Time

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located at 510 North Martin Luther King Jr., Ave in Sunflower will be providing reading and crafts and music at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to children 2 to 12. Refreshments will be served. Special guest Gail Brinston, Sunflower County Library Systems Public Service Coordinator will be sharing stories and crafts. The community is welcome.