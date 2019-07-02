Church News February 7, 2019

Revival

Cruger First Apostolic Church, 158 Blanchard Street, will be in revival at 7:00 p.m. nightly tonight and tomorrow. Revival services will conclude at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Evangelist Bobbie Barney of Chicago, Illinois an internationally renowned minister will be the speaker. The congregation would like to invite you to come and experience the power of the Holy Ghost and to hear the word of the Lord from this anointed woman of God.

Service

Ross Ministries’ Pastor Charlie Ross will deliver the message at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Full Gospel Church located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building. Everyone is invited.

Delta Enrichment

Seminar

There will be a Delta Enrichment Seminar themed “Renew the Spark” hosted by the Indianola Church of Christ, 504 Grand Avenue, corner of Hwy 82 & Grand Avenue, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Lunch will be provided. Everyone is welcome. Join them as they go to the scriptures and “Renew the SPark” within all for Christ.

Sunflower County Women Auxiliary

The Sunflower County Women Auxiliary meeting will be at 9:00 Saturday at Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church. They invite you to stay for the Titus 2 Seminar, following the regular meeting.

Auxiliary

The Women’s Ministry of Bell Grove M.B. Church invites the women of the community to share in the next session of the Titus 2 Discipleship Workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 B.B. King Road, Indianola. Dr. Terri York will be the guest presenter. All ladies are encouraged to attend. The purpose of T2D is for spiritually mature women to share the gospel and their lives with the younger women based on the principles in 2 Thessalonians 2:7-8.

Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program

The members of the Swan Lake Church Family cordially invite you to their Annual Family and Friend’s Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest minister for the hour will be Minister Adoris Turner.

Love Day Program

Endtime Encounter Church will be hosting their Love Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. Judge Gwendolyn Pernell of Indianola will be the guest speaker.

Black History Family and Friend’s Day

The members of the Lake Chapel Missionary Baptist Church invite the public to share in the celebration of their Family and Friends Day Program honoring Black History at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Everyone is asked to wear African attire.

28th Appreciation

Services

The Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church Family invites the public to help celebrate the 28th Appreciation Service for their pastor, Ellis Johnson, Jr. and first lady, Daisy L. Johnson at 2 p.m. Sunday. The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Gregory Strong, pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church and Oak Grove Baptist Church of Inverness.

Annual Black History Program

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ will have their Annual Black History Program at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 17. The guest speaker will be Rev. Thomas Morris Sr., of Greater Hinds Street Missionary Baptist Church of Greenville! The public is invited.

Harvest Celebration

Full Gospel Apostolic Church, located at 802 Westside Ave, Indianola, is having a Harvest Celebration at 11:15 a.m. every Sunday in February. Come help them "Celebrate Hope" through praise, worship, and God's anointed word!

The Tither

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will be teaching the lesson “The Tither” beginning at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday throughout the remainder of February at Full Gospel Church located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building.

Revival on the River

You are invited to attend Revival on the River, a day of unified worship and community, from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The event, featuring the group “People & Songs,” will be held between the bridges in downtown Greenwood.

Children Story Time

Rash Temple Church of God in Christ located at 510 North Martin Luther King Jr., Ave in Sunflower will be providing reading and crafts and music at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays to children 2 to 12. Refreshments will be served. Special guest Gail Brinston, Sunflower County Library Systems Public Service Coordinator will be sharing stories and crafts. The community is welcome.