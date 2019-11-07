Church News July 11, 2019

Vacation Bible School

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 1111 Garrard Road, will continue Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 12 noon daily thru Friday. Ages 4 years old and up are welcome and adult classes will be offered. Transportation is available. For more info call Rose Giachelli at 662-207-0750.

Vacation Bible School

Delmar Avenue Church of Christ, located at 426 N. Delmar Ave., Ruleville will continue Vacation Bible School beginning at 6:00 p.m. daily thru Friday. For more info call 662-618-6032 or visit their website: www.delmaravecoc.org.

Walk-a-Thon

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ will have its annual Walk-a-Thon on Saturday. The lineup will start at the church at 8 a.m., and they will walk to the B.B. King Park on Roosevelt Street. The community is encouraged to participate. There will be free food, singing, motivational speakers, activities for children and much more. The keynote speaker will be Indianola native Michael Spurlock. Elder Fredrick Rush and Dreifus Smith are the coordinators for the event.

Youth Explosion

Pilgrim Green Springhill Church, Shaw, will host a Youth Explosion at 3 p.m. Saturday. You are invited to join them for youth fellowship, food, music, praise and worship. The guest speaker will be Ms. Shelby Hale, former teacher, Indianola School District. For more details please call 662-577-6057 or 662-385-2166.

Annual Men’s Day

Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 651 Waco Road, Inverness, cordially invites you to attend their annual Men's Day program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Adoris Turner of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola will be the guest speaker.

Family & Friends Day

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 101 MLK Drive in Moorhead, invites the public to their Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest pastor will be Rev. Rodney Richard.

Annual Revival

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church announces their annual Revival services at 7 p.m. nightly Monday, July 15th thru Wednesday, July 17th. D. Jamar Hill will be the Host Leader and the Guest Revivalist will be Pastor Terry Cobbs Sr. of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church and Persimmon Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Teaching Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will continue the teaching lesson “The New You Holy Spirit” at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 17th and Wednesday, July 24th. The lessons will be presented at Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building. For more info, contact Mrs. Mollie Potts (662-207-5070) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089).

Clothing & School Supplies Give-a-Way

The Oak Grove and New Jerusalem Church Mission Ministry will hold a clothing and school supplies give-a-way from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 56 Compress, Inverness.

Family & Friends Day

Travelers Rest Church, 2½ miles north of Moorhead, invites you to help them celebrate their Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The speaker will be their very own, Pastor T.L. Martin Jr.

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street, will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.