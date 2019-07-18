Church News July 18, 2019

Friday Night

Deliverance Service

New Beginning Restoration Ministry, located at 214 Front Street Ext., Suite A, invites you to their Friday Night Deliverance Service at 7:30 p.m. tomorrow. The guest speaker will be Rev. Kyle Pernell of First United Baptist Church in Moorhead.

Annual Gospel

Explosion

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 138 Charlie Ellis Road, invites you to their Annual Gospel Explosion which will take place Saturday. Dining begins at 4 p.m. and singing starts at 6 p.m.

Teaching Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will continue the teaching lesson “The New You Holy Spirit” at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24th. The lesson will be presented at Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building. For more info, contact Mrs. Mollie Potts (662-207-5070) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089).

Benefit Program

Walker Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, located on Pond Street in Doddsville, cordially invites the public to a benefit program on behalf of Brenda Mickey and her family, whose home in Blaine was destroyed on June 19 during a strong storm. The program will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 27th. All groups, choirs, soloists and churches are invited.

Clothing & School Supplies Give-a-Way

The Oak Grove and New Jerusalem Church Mission Ministry will hold a clothing and school supplies give-a-way from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 56 Compress, Inverness.

Family & Friends Day

Travelers Rest Church, 2½ miles north of Moorhead, invites you to help them celebrate their Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The speaker will be their very own, Pastor T.L. Martin Jr.

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street, will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.