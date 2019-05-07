Church News July 4, 2019

Prayer Breakfast

Mount Pleasant Church, located 3 miles east of Moorhead, invites you to their Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Friends and Family Day

Pleasant Green Church, located at 1013 Garrard Road, will observe their Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “Serving the Lord in an Old-time Way.”

Inspirational Message

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship’s Instructor, Prophetess Shirley Ross, will deliver an inspirational message from the Lord at 11 a.m. Sunday at Full Gospel Church, located at 612 Sunflower Avenue Extended (building 1-A) in the Lovelace Shopping Center. The public is cordially invited to attend.

Annual Women’s Day

Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, located at 432 Sunflower Road, Sunflower, invites you to come help them celebrate their annual Women’s Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Sis. Mary Powell-Glover of Persimmon Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Sunflower. The color for the occasion is white.

Women’s Day Program

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 235 Woodburn Road, Inverness, invites you to their annual Women’s Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Temesa Love-Crawford of Mount Zion Heathman Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is “Women of God Using Prescriptions for a Godly Life.”

4th Year Anniversary

The members of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, invite you to their pastor, Rev. Adoris Turner II, Fourth Year Anniversary at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest minister will be Rev. Alexis Hamilton, pastor of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola and Beulah Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Itta Bena.

Vacation Bible School

Big Morning Star Baptist Church will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 12 noon daily July 8 – 11. Ages 4 years old and up are welcome and adult classes will be offered. They are looking forward to enjoying several exciting, fun days of biblical messages.

Vacation Bible School

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 1111 Garrard Road, will have Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to 12 noon daily July 8 – 12. Ages 4 years old and up are welcome and adult classes will be offered. Transportation is available. For more info call Rose Giachelli at 662-207-0750.

Vacation Bible School

Delmar Avenue Church of Christ, located at 426 N. Delmar Ave., Ruleville will offer a week of Vacation Bible School beginning at 6:00 p.m. daily July 8 – 12. For more info call 662-618-6032 or visit their website: www.delmaravecoc.org.

Teaching Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will present the teaching lesson “The New You Holy Spirit” at 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday for the remainder of July (10th, 17th, and 24th). The lessons will be presented at Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building. For more info, contact Mrs. Mollie Potts (662-207-5070) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089).

Youth Explosion

Pilgrim Green Springhill Church, Shaw, will host a Youth Explosion at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13. You are invited to join them for youth fellowship, food, music, praise and worship. The guest speaker will be Ms. Shelby Hale, former teacher, Indianola School District. For more details please call 662-577-6057 or 662-385-2166.

Family & Friends Day

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 101 MLK Drive in Moorhead, invites the public to their Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 14. The guest pastor will be Rev. Rodney Richard.

Family & Friends Day

Travelers Rest Church, 2½ miles north of Moorhead, invites you to help them celebrate their Family and Friends Day at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28. The speaker will be their very own, Pastor T.L. Martin Jr..

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street, will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.