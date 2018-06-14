Church News June 14, 2018
Thu, 06/14/2018 - 2:21pm
Holy Ghost Tent Revival
Holy Ghost Tent Revival will continue tonight and tomorrow on Roosevelt St. behind Soleman Barber Shop. Come out and expect a blessing from God.
Prayer Breakfast
Prayer Breakfast
