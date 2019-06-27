Church News June 27, 2019

Love Day

Pilgrim Green Springhill Church, Shaw, will celebrate a Love Day for Sis. Dollie Trotter at 4 p.m. Saturday. Minister Lillie Gilmore will be the guest speaker for this event. For more info, call 662-400-6380 or 662-588-0012.

Union Sunday School

Union Sunday School for Mount Pleasant Church, New Jerusalem Church and Mount Moriah Church will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Union Sunday School

Indianola’s Community Union Sunday School will convene at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Indianola Christian Church on Roosevelt Street. The subject of the lesson is “Jesus Teaches About Right Attitudes”, scripture: St. Matthew 5:1-12. All superintendents, pastors, and Sunday scholars are encouraged to attend this community fellowship. For questions or concerns call Robert Spurlock at 887-3879 or Sam Brock, Jr. at 887-2833.

Men’s Day 2019

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 261 French Road, presents Men’s Day 2019 at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme is: Christian Men: They Are Watching You 1 John 2:6. The guest speaker will be Dr. Derrick Hamilton of First Bartlett Baptist Church, Memphis.

Men’s Day

Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, located at 909 Oak Street, Inverness invites you to celebrate their annual Men’s Day program at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The speaker for the occasion will be Rev. Herron Wilson, pastor of Strangers Home and Pilgrim Rest of Shaw.

100 Men & Women in Black & White

Temple of Deliverance Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 4th Street, invites the public to come out at 11 a.m. Sunday to help them celebrate their annual 100 Men & Women in Black and White program. They are looking forward to seeing you at the temple.

Fruit of the

Spirit Program

New Providence will be having the Fruit of the Spirit Program at 6 p.m. Sunday. The speakers for the occasion will be Evangelist Mary Diggs, Sister Jennifer Russell and Evangelist Patricia Plummer. Thanking you in advance for spiritual participation.

Annual Revival Services

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 725 Hwy 442, Steiner Community, will have Annual Revival Services at 7 p.m. nightly July 1-3. Rodney Richard, pastor of Oak Grove, Walker Chapel, New Pilgrim Rest and Pleasant Grove will be the Evangelist.

Annual Women’s Day Program

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 235 Woodburn Road, Inverness, invites you to their annual Women’s Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Temesa Love-Crawford of Mount Zion Heathman Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is “Women of God Using Prescriptions for a Godly Life.”

lnspirational Message

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship’s Instructor, Prophetess Shirley Ross, will deliver an inspirational message from the Lord at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 7th at Full Gospel Church, located at 612 Sunflower Avenue Extended (building 1-A) in the Lovelace Shopping Center. The public is cordially invited to attend.

4th Year Anniversary

The members of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, invites you to their pastor, Rev. Adoris Turner, II Fourth Year Anniversary at 3:00 pm Sunday, July 7. The guest minister will be Rev. Alexis Hamilton, pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola and Beulah Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Itta Bena.

Vacation Bible School

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, 1111 Garrard Road, will have Vacation Bible School from 9:00 am. to 12 noon daily July 8 – 12. Ages 4 years old and up are welcome and adult classes will be offered. Transportation is available. For more info call Rose Giachelli at 662-207-0750.

Vacation Bible School

Delmar Avenue Church of Christ, located at 426 N. Delmar Ave., Ruleville will offer a week of Vacation Bible School beginning at 6:00 p.m. daily July 8 – 12. For more info call 662-618-6032 or visit their website: www.delmaravecoc.org

Youth Explosion

Pilgrim Green Springhill Church, Shaw, will host a Youth Explosion at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13. You are invited to join them for youth fellowship, food, music, praise and worship. The guest speaker will be Ms. Shelby Hale, former teacher, Indianola School District. For more details please call 662-577-6057 or 662-385-2166.

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.