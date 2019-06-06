Church News June 6, 2019

Summer Feeding

Program

Greater Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 211 Sunflower Avenue, Moorhead, will be having their Summer Feeding Program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through July 19. Free to all children ages birth to 18 years of age.

Cake & Coffee

Fellowship

Community Ladies will have a Cake & Coffee Fellowship at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at First Baptist, Inverness. It will feature speaker and writer, Virginia Alexander. A love offering is accepted.

Annual Family and Friends Day

The members of Baptist Grove would like to invite everyone to their Annual Family and Friends Day at 11:00 a.m. Sunday! Please come out and share with them!

Men’s Day

The men of Lake Chapel invite the public to their Annual Men’s Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker is Minister Charles Hannah of Apostolic Faith Church, Cleveland.

Annual Youth

Extravaganza

Blaine Community Church, 105 Bush-Holeman Road, Blaine, invites each and everyone to their Annual Youth Extravaganza. The guest speaker for this occasion will be Rev. Kyle Pernell of First United Baptist Church in Moorhead. The theme will be “God’s Property”.

Men and Women’s Day Program

Endtime Encounter Church will be having their Men and Women’s Day Program at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The guest minister will be Evangelist Debra Walker.

Usher’s Day Program

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Old Itta Bena Road, invites you to their annual Usher’s Day Program at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Co-Pastor Bruce Blakes of the Persimmon Grove Church in Sunflower.

13th Year Appreciation

The members of the Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 160 Hwy 82 W Old Stinson Road, Moorhead, cordially invite you to their pastor, Rev. Clinton Simpson 13th Year Appreciation at 2:30 p.m. June 9. The guest minister for this occasion will be Rev. Herron Wilson pastor of Stranger Home Missionary Baptist Church and Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church both in Shaw.

Deacon and Mother Boards Program

The deacons and mothers of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, will have their second Deacon and Mother Boards Program at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, June 9. The public is invited to attend.

Vacation Bible School

Mount Pleasant Church will hold its Vacation Bible School starting at 9 a.m. June 10-12. If you need a ride call Evangelist Betty Green at 662-303-0904, Evangelist Helen Sanders at 662-303-1174 or Ora Walker at 662-392-1612.

Teaching Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship teaching lesson titled The Anointing; What Does the Bible Have to Say About the Anointing: 6:15 p.m. each Wednesday only June 12th, 19th and the 26th. Attend these meetings at Full Gospel Church located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan Building. For more Information Contact Mrs. Mollie Potts 662-207-5070 or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell 662-207-0089.

Annual Youth

Day/Father’s Day

The New Providence Church family will be celebrating its Annual Youth Day/Father's Day program at 11:30 a.m. Sunday June 16. The speaker will be the Rev. Willie Rounds. The public is invited.

Vacation Bible School

First United Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon daily June 17-21. Classes will be offered for Kindergarten to adults. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily.

60th Annual Men’s Day

The men of Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church cordially invite you to their 60th Annual Men’s Day, at 11:00 a.m. on the 23rd of June. Their speaker for this occasion is David C. Williams., and their theme is “Keeping in Step with the Spirit.” So, come out and hear some good singing, good praying, and good speaking and then enjoy the good fellowship.

Annual Choir

Day Program

The members of the Saint John Church family, 235 Woodburn Road, Inverness, cordially invite your church family to their Annual Choir Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 23. The speaker for this glorious occasion is their very own Norman Mack.

29th Year Pastor

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invites you to their 29th Year Pastor Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. The special guest minister will be Rev. Sammie Rash of First United Baptist Church, Cleveland.

Annual Revival Services

The members of First United Baptist Church cordially invite you to attend their Annual Revival Services at 7 p.m. nightly June 25-27. The guest evangelist for these three spirit filled nights will be Rev. Otis Anthony, Pastor of West Grove Missionary Baptist Church and Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington.

Sunday Night Services

Trinity Outreach Church, 504 Roosevelt Street will have Sunday Night Services at 6 p.m. every Sunday.