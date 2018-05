Gospel Singing

CK Productions presents Gospel Singing with Souls of Creation at 7 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Sunflower Road, Sunflower. It is free to the public.

Men and Women Day Program

---

