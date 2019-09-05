Church News May 9, 2019

Discipleship Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship will be teaching the lesson titled “Discipleship: What Does It Mean to Become a Disciple?” each Wednesday beginning at 6:15 p.m. through May 29. Find, follow and fulfill your purpose in this life by attending these meetings at Full Gospel Church located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building in Indianola.

Mother’s Day/Father’s Day Service

South Sunflower County Usher’s Ministry invites you to their Mother’s/Father’s Day Service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Indianola Rehab & Healthcare Center. The speaker is Pastor Edward Thomas. The public is invited to attend

Annual Mother’s Day Program

The members of First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street, cordially invite you to their Annual Mother's Day Program at 11:00 a.m. Sunday during regular service. The speaker will be First Lady Cathy Wilson.

Mother’s Day Service

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 56 Compress Road, Inverness, is having their Mother’s Day Service at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker is Gregory I. Strong. The public is invited to attend.

Mother’s Day Service

The Holly Grove Missionary Baptist Church family 651 Waco Rd Inverness, cordially invite you to celebrate Mother’s Day with them at 11:30a.m Sunday. Pastor Larry Dozier will be the speaker.

Annual Revival Services

The pastor and members of Center Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Church and Roosevelt Streets, cordially invite you to their Annual Revival Services at 7:00 p.m. nightly Monday, May 13th-Wednesday, May 15. The theme for this occasion is " Preaching, Teaching and Transforming Lives through the Word of God" Romans 12:1-2. They guest speaker for this occasion is Rev. Herron Wilson, pastor of Strangers Home and Pilgrim Rest Missonary Baptist Churches in Shaw, MS.

Spring Revival

You are invited to join Saint James Missionary Baptist Church in a time of Prayer, Praise & Preaching for Spring Revival at 7:00 p.m. nightly May 15-17. The Evangelist will be Pastor Albert Calvin of Mount Horeb Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville.

Annual Men and Women Day Program

The Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church of Moorhead, will have their annual Men and Women Day Program at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, May 19. The guest minister will be Rev. Gloria Dean of Moorhead. Please feel free to worship with them.

Women’s Day Program

The members of Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, Moorhead, invite you to share in their Annual Women’s Day Program at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26. The speaker will be Evangelist Helen Sanders.

Vacation Bible School

First Presbyterian Church of Indianola will hold its Vacation Bible School from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. June 2-5. Contact Callie Davis at 205-394-7756 or Caroline Newsome at 662-809-9732 to register.

Vacation Bible School

St. Benedict the Moor/Immaculate Conception Vacation Bible School will be held from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. June 3-7, at 403 Church Avenue. Children ages 5-12 are welcome to attend. Free T-shirts are available for all attendees who register by May 24. For a registration form, please call Mrs. Nevonnia Hays at 662.887.2199 or 662.347.3938.