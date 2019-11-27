Church News November 28, 2019

Thanksgiving Worship Service

Baptist Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 408 Cliff Finch, Sunflower, invites you to come out to share and fellowship with them at their Thanksgiving worship service to be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

137th Church

Anniversary

Persimmon Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 617 Landfield Road, Sunflower, invites the public to their 137th-year Anniversary Celebration program at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1st. The speaker will be their very own Pastor Terry Cobbs Sr. Theme colors for this special occasion are red and black.

Men’s Day

Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Moorhead cordially invites you to attend their annual Men’s Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1st. The speaker for the occasion will be Pastor Larry Dozier and song service will be provided by the United Male Choir.

Healing and

Deliverance services

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship’s Healing and Deliverance services will take place at 6:15 p.m. these Wednesdays in December: the 4th, 11th and 18th. If you need healing in your body, deliverance from circumstances in your marriage or finances, help with depression, drugs, stress or other related problems, let the power of God’s anointed words speak life into your body. Make arrangements to attend these meetings to be held at Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center, next to the Tower Loan building. For more information contact Prophetess Shirley Ross (662-303-8320) or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell (662-207-0089).

Breakfast and Clothes Give-a-way

New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church and Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church will host a FREE breakfast and clothes give-a-way from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at 1003 Airport Road.

Musician Appreciation

You are cordially invited to help Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church celebrate their musician, Sis. Hurtice Carey, at an appreciation service to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. The program is entitled “A Woman with a Purpose.”

Invitation to Attend Church

Are you looking for a church home and/or a place to worship God? If your answer is “yes” then Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. followed by preaching of the Gospel at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Prayer Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).

Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study invites you to come and study “Psalms of Prayer and Praise” with them at First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street. Classes for men and women meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Classes for women will meet on Thursday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Study books cost $30 per semester. For more info, contact Jana Donahoe (662-887-6069) or Sara Ann Harris (662-265-5754).