Annual Men’s

Day Program

Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 432 Sunflower Road, Sunflower, cordially invites the public to help them celebrate their Annual Men’s Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest minister will be Pastor Ellis Johnson of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.

136th Year

