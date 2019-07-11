Church News November 7, 2019

Prayer Breakfast

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, located at 305 Quiver Street, Sunflower invites everyone to their Saturday Morning Prayer and Fellowship Breakfast to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Choir Day Musical

Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church, located at Hwy. 82 Old Stinson Road, Moorhead, cordially invites you to their annual Choir Day Musical. This joyous occasion will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Gospel Quartet

Concert

Everyone is invited to Fairview Baptist Church at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday for a Gospel Quartet Concert featuring "Zion's Way" from Brookhaven.

Woman’s Day

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 BB King Road, invites the public to their 60th annual Woman’s Day program to take place at 11 a.m. Sunday. The featured speaker for this glorious occasion will be Dr. Gloria Ann Hooper Ray and the theme is “Bridging the Spiritual Divide between Generations of Women.”

Pastor Anniversary

Endtime Encounter Church, located on Highway 82 East, invites you to come and help them honor their pastor, Dr. Sherry Glenn, as they celebrate her 26th-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest minister will be Rev. Harvey Green.

Fellowship Program

Mercy Ministries Church, located at 610 N. Sunflower Ave., Bldg. 10 (in the Lovelace Shopping Center) cordially invites the public to their annual Fellowship Program to be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The special guest speaker for this occasion will be the dynamic man of God, Pastor De’Andre Hill of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Featured guests include Pastor Lisa Day of Wasp Lake Church, Belzoni, the Pilgrim Rest Choir, Pastor Sheldon and the Voices of Oasis from Greenville and others! Dinner will be served.

Men and

Women’s Day

Greater Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 211 Sunflower Avenue, Moorhead invites you to attend their annual Men and Women’s Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest pastor will be Rev. Archie Smith, Presiding Elder of the Greenville-Greenwood District.

Bishops Fellowship Services

Word of Deliverance Christian Love Center, located at 1210 Hwy. 8 West, Cleveland cordially invites the public to attend their three-night Bishops’ Fellowship Services at 7 p.m. nightly Nov. 12 – 14. The services will be led by: Bishop K.L. Randle of Breath of Life Ministries, Indianola on Tuesday; Bishop Peggy Matthews of Latter Rain Ministries, Belzoni on Wednesday; and Bishop Rodrick Mitchell of New Life Ministries, Renova on Thursday.

Wednesday Night Teaching Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship continues their November teaching lesson titled “Unlocking the key to success in your marriage, finances, health, depression, stress and other related problems.” This powerful teaching lesson will help you overcome circumstances God’s way and will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, November 13th and 20th at Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building. For more information contact Prophetess Shirley Ross at 662-303-8320 or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell at 662-207-0089.

Men’s and

Women’s Day

Center Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Church and Roosevelt Streets, invites the public to its annual Men’s and Women’s Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. The theme for the occasion is “Christian Men and Women Back to the Basics: Lead Me, Guide Me, Walk Beside Me.” The guest speaker will be Rev. Charlton Johnson from Pearl.

Pastor and

Wife Anniversary

Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church, located at 303 Pershing Street, Moorhead, invites you to attend their pastor and wife, Gary L. and Earnestine Perryman’s 22nd-year Anniversary Celebration at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Pastor Ellis Johnson of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 617 Westside Avenue will be the guest speaker.

Holy Ghost Revival

Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street, invites the public to a Holy Ghost Revival which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 22. Prayer will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night and worship will follow at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Shannon Kendall of Water Valley.

Invitation to Attend Church

Are you looking for a church home and/or a place to worship God? If your answer is “yes” then Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. followed by preaching of the Gospel at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Prayer Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).

Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study invites you to come and study “Psalms of Prayer and Praise” with them at First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street. Classes for men and women meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Classes for women will meet on Thursday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Study books cost $30 per semester and scholarships and nurseries are available upon request. For more info, contact Jana Donahoe (662-887-6069) or Sara Ann Harris (662-265-5754).