Church News October 17, 2019

Fall Revival

Cruger First Apostolic Church, located at 158 Blanchard Street at the corner of Hwy. 49 in Cruger, will host a Fall Revival at 7 p.m. tomorrow and 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Suffragan Bishop Melvin Falkner, pastor of Zion Tabernacle Church in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

153rd Church

Anniversary

Mount Zion Heathman Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to join them as they celebrate their 153rd Church Anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday. Joe Hodges will be the speaker at this glorious occasion.

Pastor Appreciation

In honor of National Pastor Appreciation Month, First United Baptist Church, located at 506 MLK Jr. Drive, Moorhead will be honoring their pastor, Rev. Herman Cole, at 11 a.m. Sunday. They invite you to join them as Minister Kyle Pernell delivers the message.

Men and Women’s Day

First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street, cordially invites you to join them in celebrating their annual Men and Women’s Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The speaker for this glorious occasion will be Mrs. Emma Golden, retired educator of Indianola School District, a member of First United Baptist Church and Vice President of the Sunflower County Consolidated School District board. The theme will be “Christian Men and Women Walking in the Spirit and Truth.”

Family and Friends Day

The public is invited as New Providence Church, located at 305 Quiver Street K. in Sunflower celebrates their annual Family and Friends Day at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

113th Church

Anniversary

Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, located at 156 Hwy. 488, invites you to their 113th Church Anniversary celebration to be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. You won’t want to miss this program led by special guests Pastor Michael A. Maybell and the Rosehill Church family of Hollandale. The theme Scripture is “Growing deeper, growing stronger, reaching higher.” Isaiah 40:31.

Men’s Celebration

Rasberry United Methodist Church invites the public to its 1st annual Men’s Celebration, which will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday. The theme will be “Men, breaking it up using TNT” (The New Testament). The guest speaker will be Mr. Alfred Rankins Sr. of Greenville. Other guests include Mr. Charles Latham, Mr. Archie Tucker, Sheriff Milton Gaston, Attorney Willie Bailey, Mr. Ernest Brown, and the Saint John Missionary Baptist Church Male Choir. Refreshments will be served!

Fall Revival

Mercy Ministries Church, 612 N. Sunflower Avenue, Bldg. 10 (Lovelace Shopping Center) cordially invites you to their annual Fall Revival services at 7 p.m. nightly, Monday, Oct. 21 through Wednesday, Oct. 23. The special guest evangelist for the three night event will be Pastor Lisa Reed Day of Wasp Lake Missionary Baptist Church, Belzoni.

Pastor and Wife’s

Pre-Anniversary

Travelers Rest Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2½ miles N. Hwy. 3, Moorhead, invites you to their Pastor and Wife’s 3rd-year Pre-Anniversary celebration, consisting of three nights of soul searching, religious preaching and gospel singing beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. Special speakers for this glorious occasion will be: Rev. Terry L. Martin Sr. on Monday, Oct. 21; Rev. Jerry Martin on Tuesday, Oct. 22; and Rev. Louis Cedric Reed on Wednesday, Oct. 23. The climax service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, with Rev. Harvey Green as the speaker.

Sunflower County

Laymen Meeting

Mark your calendar and bring a friend as the Sunflower County Laymen hold their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at First United Baptist Church, Indianola. Pastors, deacons, church trustees and laymen are invited to share in this fellowship. Rev. Otis Anthony will be the guest lecturer. For more info, please call: Bro. Mansfield Langston (207-3091); Bro. Elvis Pernell (207-2503); Bro. Karl Hannah (207-2058); or Bro. Sam Brock (887-2833).

Family and Friends Day

Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 400 Little Milton Avenue, Inverness, invites you to their annual Family and Friends Day which will begin at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.

133rd Church

Anniversary

Big Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, located at 510 Chandler Street, invites you to help celebrate their 133rd Church Anniversary at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. The guest speaker will be Rev. James Washington Jr. of Brown Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Florence.

Usher Day

You are invited to the Usher Day program to be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27 at First United Baptist Church, located at 506 MLK Jr. Drive, Moorhead.

Choir Day Musical

Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church, located at Hwy. 82 Old Stinson Road, Moorhead, cordially invites you to their annual Choir Day Musical. This joyous occasion will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Invitation to Attend Church

Are you looking for a church home and/or a place to worship God? If your answer is “yes” then Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. followed by preaching of the Gospel at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Prayer Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).

Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study invites you to come and study “Psalms of Prayer and Praise” with them at First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street. Classes for men and women meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Classes for women will meet on Thursday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Study books cost $30 per semester and scholarships and nurseries are available upon request. For more info, contact Jana Donahoe (662-887-6069) or Sara Ann Harris (662-265-5754).