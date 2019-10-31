Church News October 31, 2019

Mission Mississippi

Mission Mississippi welcomes all Christians who desire greater unity in the Body of Christ for their monthly gathering of fellowship and prayer. They will gather from noon to 1p.m. TODAY in the parish hall of Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church (205 E. Gresham Street, Indianola). All are welcomed!

Fall Fest

Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church, located at 303 Pershing Street, Moorhead, invites you to join them as they present their Fall Fest at 6 p.m. TODAY.

Women’s Day

Pleasant Valley First Missionary Baptist Church, located at 909 Oak Street, Inverness cordially invites you to their annual Women’s Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday. The keynote speaker for this occasion will be Evangelist Glenda Shedd of Full Gospel Apostolic Church, Indianola.

Men’s Day

Persimmon Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located at 617 Landfield Road, invites the public to their annual Men’s Day which will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday. The theme will be “God is Looking for Real Christian Men to go Work in his Vineyard” and the guest speaker will be Rev. Robert Weeks.

Harvest/Mother

Earnestine Hudson Day

Saint Peter Missionary Baptist Church, located at 432 Sunflower Road, Sunflower cordially invites the public to help them celebrate their annual Harvest/Mother Earnestine Hudson Day program at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Men and Women’s Day

First United Baptist Church of Moorhead invites you to come and help them celebrate their annual Men and Women’s Day at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest evangelist will be Evangelist Brandy Jackson of Memphis.

Reunion Program

Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their annual "Reunion Program" at 11:45 a.m. Sunday. They are

asking all current, former and non-members to join them on this glorious day! Their motto is “More than a CHURCH....We're a FAMILY.” Dinner will be served!!

Pastor Anniversary

Trinity State Temple, 64 West Pine Street, Moorhead cordially invites one and all to join them in celebrating their Pastor and Wife, Bishop Willie and First Lady Ollie

Knighten’s 42nd Anniversary to take place at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Elder Larry Lewis, pastor of Lighthouse and House of Prayer Church of God in Christ.

Pastor & Wife

Appreciation Service

Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, located at 1111 Garrard Road, will celebrate their Pastor and Wife’s 17th-year Appreciation Service at 3 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be Elder Edgar Holman of Greater Mount Zion Church of God in Christ in Marks. Everyone is invited to attend this glorious occasion.

Usher’s Ministry Meeting

The South Sunflower County Usher’s Ministry meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church, Moorhead. All ushers are asked to attend.

Women’s National World Day of Prayer

The Sunflower County Women’s Auxiliary will sponsor the "Women’s National World Day of Prayer" at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. Mrs. Shirley Burks is president, Emma Golden is chairperson and Rev. Earl Reed, of the Sunflower County Baptist Association, is moderator.

Wednesday Night

Teaching Lesson

Ross Ministries School of Discipleship presents their November teaching lesson titled “Unlocking the key to success in your marriage, finances, health, depression, stress and other related problems.” This powerful teaching lesson will help you overcome circumstances God’s way and will be held at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday evenings, November 6th, 13th and 20th at Full Gospel Church, located in the Lovelace Shopping Center beside the Tower Loan building. For more information contact Prophetess Shirley Ross at 662-303-8320 or Mrs. Jessie Mitchell at 662-207-0089.

Prayer Breakfast

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, located at 305 Quiver Street, Sunflower invites everyone to their Saturday Morning Prayer and Fellowship Breakfast to take place at 10 a.m. Nov. 9.

Choir Day Musical

Swan Lake Missionary Baptist Church, located at Hwy. 82 Old Stinson Road, Moorhead, cordially invites you to their annual Choir Day Musical. This joyous occasion will take place beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Gospel Quartet Concert

Everyone is invited to Fairview Baptist Church at the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Nov. 10 for a Gospel Quartet Concert featuring "Zion's Way" from Brookhaven.

Woman’s Day

Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1301 BB King Road, invites the public to their 60th annual Woman’s Day program to take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The featured speaker for this glorious occasion will be Dr. Gloria Ann Hooper Ray and the theme is “Bridging the Spiritual Divide between Generations of Women.”

Pastor Anniversary

Endtime Encounter Church, located on Highway 82 East, invites you to come and help them honor their pastor, Dr. Sherry Glenn, as they celebrate her 26th-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The guest minister will be Rev. Harvey Green.

Fellowship Program

Mercy Ministries Church, located at 610 N. Sunflower Ave., Bldg. 10 (in the Lovelace Shopping Center) cordially invites the public to their annual Fellowship Program to be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. The special guest speaker for this occasion will be the dynamic man of God, Pastor De’Andre Hill of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church. Dinner will be served.

Men’s and Women’s Day

Center Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, located on the corner of Church and Roosevelt Streets, invites the public to its annual Men’s and Women’s Day at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. The theme for the occasion is “Christian Men and Women Back to the Basics: Lead Me, Guide Me, Walk Beside Me.” The guest speaker will be Rev. Charlton Johnson from Pearl.

Pastor and Wife Anniversary

Higher Heights Missionary Baptist Church, located at 303 Pershing Street, Moorhead, invites you to attend their pastor and wife, Gary L. and Earnestine Perryman’s 22nd-year Anniversary Celebration at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Pastor Ellis Johnson of Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 617 Westside Avenue will be the guest speaker.

Holy Ghost Revival

Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street, invites the public to a Holy Ghost Revival which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 20 through Friday, Nov. 22. Prayer will begin at 6:30 p.m. each night and worship will follow at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor Shannon Kendall of Water Valley.

Invitation to Attend Church

Are you looking for a church home and/or a place to worship God? If your answer is “yes” then Second Baptist Church, located at 704 N. Sunflower Road (Hwy. 448) welcomes you! Sunday School begins at 9:45 a.m. followed by preaching of the Gospel at 11 a.m. Wednesday night Prayer Meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

Weekly Services

Trinity Outreach Ministry, 504 Roosevelt Street, invites you to their weekly services: Tuesday night prayer (7 to 7:30 p.m.); Tuesday night Bible class (7:30 to 9 p.m.); Friday night prayer (7 to 9 p.m.); Sunday School service (10:30 to 11:30 a.m.); Sunday worship services (11:45 a.m. until ---; and also at 6 p.m.).

Bible Study

Explorer’s Bible Study invites you to come and study “Psalms of Prayer and Praise” with them at First United Methodist Church, 205 Second Street. Classes for men and women meet on Monday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Classes for women will meet on Thursday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Study books cost $30 per semester and scholarships and nurseries are available upon request. For more info, contact Jana Donahoe (662-887-6069) or Sara Ann Harris (662-265-5754).