Church News September 13, 2018

Revival

Ruleville Church of Christ, 426 N. Delmar Avenue, Ruleville will continue their Gospel Explosion Week Thursday through Saturday. Men’s Day will be at 8:15 a.m. Saturday. Gospel meeting will continue at 7 p.m. nightly. The guest speaker will be Bro. Peter Martin of Agape Church of Christ, Fresno, TX. Ladies’ Day will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday with continental breakfast, health fair at 8:30 a.m. and the program at 9 a.m.

It’s Revival Time

New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 305 Quiver Street, Sunflower invites you to their Revival at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. The evangelist is Rev. Otis Anthony, Jr.

Giant Give-A-Way

Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 310 Church Avenue, will host a giant give away of children and adult clothes, and household goods in the parking lot of the church at 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

Prayer Breakfast

Mount Pleasant Church, Moorhead, cordially invites you to their prayer breakfast at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Prayer Breakfast

The Living Word Church of God, 9 Crouch Road, Moorhead, cordially invites you to come join them for their prayer breakfast service at 9 a.m. Saturday.

31st Year Appreciation

You are invited to the 31st year appreciation ceremony for Evangelist Sarah Hall at 7 p.m. Saturday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 2110 Kinlock, and continuing at 5 p.m. Sunday at Gentry High School featuring many special guests.

Grief Share

Please join the Women in Christ at 10 a.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church for the Introduction to the program “Grief Share” led by Delores Moore and Kim Pillow.

Annual Women’s

Day Program

Mount Zion Heathman Missionary Baptist Church will be having their Annual Women’s Day program at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. The speaker is Barbara Baymon of Mount Olive M.B Church of Isola MS.

Annual Women’s Day Program

The members of St. James Missionary Baptist Church cordially invite you to their Annual Women's Day Program, at 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Speaker for the hour will be Pastor Andrea Allen-Rush of Pleasant Green M. B. Church, Yazoo City, and Associate Minister at Weeping Mary Baptist Church, Isola.

Annual Youth

Day Celebration

The Persimmon Grove Church Family invites the public to their Youth Day Program. 11: 00 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker is Jasmine Walker of Baptist Grove Church, Sunflower. The colors are white, yellow and denim.

21st Year

Church Anniversary

You are invited to come and help Heigher Heights Missionary Baptist Church,303, Pershing Street, 21st Year Church Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday. Pastor W. C. Horton and the House-to-House Missionary Baptist Church, Pearl, will be the guest speaker.

Musician Appreciation

The members of Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist church cordially invite you to celebrate their musician Brother Cleotha Dean, 3rd Year Appreciation Service at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Fall Revival

Traveler’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 2.5 miles N. Hwy 3, Moorhead, invites you to their Fall Revival 2019 at 7 p.m. nightly September 17-19. Guest speakers will be Pastor Henry Knox of St. Peter Rock Missionary Baptist Church, Pace, Pastor Rodney Richards of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Shaw and Pastor Jerry Jackson of New Saint James Missionary Baptist Church, Cleveland.

Revival

Trinity Outreach, 504 Roosevelt Street, is having Revival beginning at 7 p.m. nightly with prayer and 7:30 worship September 19-21.

Sunflower County

Baptist Laymen

Association Meeting

The Sunflower County Baptist Laymen Association will meet at 6 p.m. September 20 at First United Baptist Church. Rev. W.T. McCormick is the guest lecturer. All laymen are invited.

Women’s Conference

The 2018 Women’s Conference will take place at Greater New Jerusalem COGIC, 1111 Garrard Ave, conference starting at 8:45 am. Saturday, Sept. 22. The Annual Women Day program starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23. The guest speaker is Evangelist Barbara Jackson-Sago. Everyone is invited.

Women’s Day Service

The Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Inverness cordially invites you to their Annual Women’s Day Service at 11:00 a.m. September 23. Evangelist Carolyn Whittaker is the speaker for this occasion.

Pack the Pews

Traveler’s Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 2.5 miles N. Hwy 3, Moorhead, invites you to Pack the Pews at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 23.

Annual Men’s

Day Program

The Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating their Annual Men’s Day Program at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, September 23. The guest speaker will be Minister David Stevenson.

9th Year

Pastor Appreciation Day

Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is having their 9th Year Appreciation Day for Rev. Sammie L. Scott at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 23. The guest minister is Pastor Terry Cobbs, Sr. of Persimmon Grove and Mount Moriah. The theme is “ Great is Thy Faithfulness” Jeremiah 3:15.

124th Church

Anniversary

You are invited to help Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Moorhead, celebrate their 124th Church Anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 23. Pastor Jessie Payne Jr., of Providence Missionary Baptist Church will deliver the message.

Revival

St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church, 1237 Kinlock Road, will be having a spiritual rejuvenation and fellowship during their annual “Fall Revival” at 7:00 p.m. nightly. September 25-27.

First Annual Youth Day Program

The members of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church invite you to their First Annual Youth Day Program at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 30. The colors are blue and yellow and the theme is: “Youth Grouping up in Christ” Matthew 18:5.