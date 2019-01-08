Community News August 1, 2019

Class of 1959

The Gentry High School Class of 1959 will meet at 5 p.m. today in the annex of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Attention: This is a meeting of great importance!

Project LISTEN

Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. has a new opportunity for students in the area. Project LISTEN (Love, Investing, Setting goals, Teamwork, Educating and the importance of Never giving up) kicks off TODAY!!! It’s for ages 14 to 18 in Sunflower County and Humphreys County. This project ends on Sept. 30 and will teach students fundamental skills needed to progress in the real world. Project LISTEN is free for participants and parental support is encouraged. For more information and application guidelines, please call the office at 662-887-1431 during regular business hours.

Prayer Walk

New Life Saint Paul Church of God in Christ, located at 15275 Hwy. 49 in Belzoni, is sponsoring a prayer walk beginning at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The purpose of this walk is to strengthen surrounding families, businesses, schools and churches. After the walk, there will be food, games, and backpacks filled with school supplies.

Back-to-School Rally

Moton’s 7th annual Back-To-School Rally for students of Ruleville public schools will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Ruleville City Park. There will be school supplies, refreshments and entertainment. Parents MUST accompany Kindergarten through 8th grade students. For more info contact Minister Levester Moton, sponsor, at 662-207-0584.

SCCSD August Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District’s August Board Meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13 at Ruleville Elementary School, located at 410 L.F. Packer Drive, Ruleville.

Community Yoga

All ages are invited to Community Yoga at the B.B. King Museum from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17.

Youth Soccer

The Indianola Youth Soccer Organization is accepting applications for the fall season. Applications are available at all local bank drive-thrus. Applications are due August 19th and should be turned in to Community Bank. Any questions please email: indianolayso@yahoo.com.

Reading and Math

Tutoring

Tutoring services will be offered by Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street beginning on August 21. Students ages 5 to 14 will receive Reading and Math instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

MSU Extension Service

♦Make plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life senior citizens exercising class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

♦Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th. Cost of the certification training is $140 per person. Space is limited, so sign up today. You must register by Friday, August 2nd. If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent, at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting – become ServSafe® certified.

Library Events

♦ Registration for Basic Computer Skills Classes for Adults continues through Tuesday, Sept. 3. Classes will meet once a week beginning Sept. 3 and ending Nov. 7. Classes will meet at the Henry Seymour Library in Indianola on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library in Ruleville on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672,