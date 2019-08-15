Community News August 15, 2019

Free School Meals

All enrolled students of Sunflower County Consolidated School District are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at NO CHARGE each day of the 2019-2020 school year. No further action is required of parents/guardians. Children will be able to participate in this meal program without having to pay a fee or submit an application.

Healthy Women

Walk-a-Thon

Saint Luke Church of God in Christ of Moorhead is sponsoring a Healthy Women Walk-a-Thon on Saturday. The line-up begins at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 7:45 a.m. at the Sunflower County Courthouse. This FREE event will have refreshments served. For more info contact Linda Johnson at 662-207-6198. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.

Community Yoga

All ages are invited to Community Yoga at the B.B. King Museum from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone is welcome. Please bring a towel, mat, and water.

GHS Class of ‘74

GHS Class of 1974 will have their last meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut.

GHS Class of ‘76

GHS Class of 1976 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut.

Youth Soccer

The Indianola Youth Soccer Organization is accepting applications for the fall season. Applications are available at all local bank drive-thrus. Applications are due August 19th and should be turned in to Community Bank. Any questions please email: indianolayso@yahoo.com.

Awards Banquet

Sunflower County’s 4-H SAFETY program, formerly known as Shooting Sports, will have its annual awards banquet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 20. At the conclusion of the banquet there will be a startup meeting for the new school year. The program provides safe archery and firearms education and training for youth. Those youth that are ages 8 to 18 and are interested should show up and bring a friend. If any parents or guardians have any questions please call 662-887-4601.

Reading and Math

Tutoring

Tutoring services will be offered by Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street beginning on August 21. Students ages 5 to 14 will receive Reading and Math instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

Diabetes Seminar

You are invited to take part in the “Be Smart – Control Your Diabetes” seminar at 12 noon on Thursday, August 22 at the BB King Museum. Everyone is welcomed!

Lunch & Learn

Sunflower County Economic Development District, 112 S. MLK, Jr. Drive, presents “Building a Relationship with Your Banker” from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 22, and is open to all local business owners and entrepreneurs. The presenters for this Brown Bag Lunch & Learn program will be Harry Patton and Jody Moor, First Vice-Presidents at Planters Bank. RSVP to Shelia Waldrup at swaldrup@sunflowercountyedd.com or 662-887-3737.

Town Hall Meeting

The Sunflower County Youth Court and the Sunflower County Consolidated School District invite you to attend a Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22 at the Sunflower County Courthouse. Join the conversation as they address ways to combat juvenile delinquency and substance abuse in Sunflower County schools. Parents, school administrators and educators, student organizations, faith-based organizations, elected officials and law enforcement professionals are encouraged to attend. For more info call 662-887-7070 or email kwilliams@sunflowerms.net.

GHS Class of ‘68

The GHS Class of 1968 will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, August 22 at Pizza Hut. Please try and schedule yourself to be in attendance as business of importance will be discussed. Please assist/help in informing other classmates of this meeting.

Small Business B & B

A Small Business B & B (Business & Brunch) Entrepreneurial Outreach program, hosted by Delta Foundation, Inc. and managed by Delta Business Alliance (DBA) will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday, August 24 in the Icon Building Conference Hall, 540 Main Street, Greenville. Hot topics include “Managing Your Money,” “Doing Business with the Federal Government” and “Business & Marketing.” The free event with food is by INVITE ONLY and you MUST RSVP by registering either online at compurecyclingcenter.org/registration or by calling 662-335-2060.

MSU Extension Service

♦Make plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life senior citizens exercising class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

♦Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th. Cost of the certification training is $140 per person. Space is limited, so sign up today. You must register by Friday, August 2nd. If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent, at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting – become ServSafe® certified.

MVSU Football Bus Trip

The Sunflower County and Bolivar County chapters of the MVSU Alumni Association will sponsor a charter bus to Nashville on August 31 to the John H. Merritt Classic XXI, TSU Tigers versus MVSU Delta Devils game. The bus will leave Indianola at 9 a.m. Tickets for the game are $25 each and bus price is $70 per seat. All monies must be paid by August 23. For more info contact Emma Golden at 662-247-4761.

Library Events

♦ Registration for Basic Computer Skills Classes for Adults continues through Tuesday, Sept. 3. Classes will meet once a week beginning Sept. 3 and ending Nov. 7. Classes will meet at the Henry Seymour Library in Indianola on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library in Ruleville on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, will host a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be Sept. 3 and Sept. 14. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748

Project LISTEN

Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. has a new opportunity for students in the area. Project LISTEN (Love, Investing, Setting goals, Teamwork, Educating and the importance of Never giving up) is for ages 14 to 18 in Sunflower County and Humphreys County. This project ends on Sept. 30 and will teach students fundamental skills needed to progress in the real world. Project LISTEN is free for participants and parental support is encouraged. For more information and application guidelines, please call the office at 662-887-1431 during regular business hours.