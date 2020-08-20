Food Box Pick Up The Sunflower County Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group (SCBRCAG), under the sponsorship of Center Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, will issue food boxes from Mississippi Food Network at the Scout Hut from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, August 24 and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, August 25. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NO ONE will be permitted to enter the bui...