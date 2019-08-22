Community News August 22, 2019

Diabetes Seminar

You are invited to take part in the “Be Smart – Control Your Diabetes” seminar at 12 noon today at the BB King Museum. Everyone is welcomed!

Lunch & Learn

Sunflower County Economic Development District, 112 S. MLK, Jr. Drive, presents “Building a Relationship with Your Banker” from noon to 1 p.m. today and is open to all local business owners and entrepreneurs. The presenters for this Brown Bag Lunch & Learn program will be Harry Patton and Jody Moor, First Vice-Presidents at Planters Bank. RSVP to Shelia Waldrup at swaldrup@sunflowercountyedd.com or 662-887-3737.

School Open House

Moorhead Central School will host an Open House at 5 p.m. today. Parents are encouraged to come by and meet their children’s teachers.

Town Hall Meeting

The Sunflower County Youth Court and the Sunflower County Consolidated School District invite you to attend a Town Hall Meeting at 6 p.m. today at the Sunflower County Courthouse. Join the conversation as they address ways to combat juvenile delinquency and substance abuse in Sunflower County schools. Parents, school administrators and educators, student organizations, faith-based organizations, elected officials and law enforcement professionals are encouraged to attend. For more info call 662-887-7070 or email kwilliams@sunflowerms.net.

GHS Class of ‘68

The GHS Class of 1968 will meet at 6 p.m. today at Pizza Hut. Please try and schedule yourself to be in attendance as business of importance will be discussed. Please assist/help in informing other classmates of this meeting.

Small Business B & B

A Small Business B & B (Business & Brunch) Entrepreneurial Outreach program, hosted by Delta Foundation, Inc. and managed by Delta Business Alliance (DBA) will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday in the Icon Building Conference Hall, 540 Main Street, Greenville. Hot topics include “Managing Your Money,” “Doing Business with the Federal Government” and “Business & Marketing.” The free event with food is by INVITE ONLY and you MUST RSVP by registering either online at compurecyclingcenter.org/registration or by calling 662-335-2060.

GHS Class of ‘72

The Class of 1972 will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut.

Title I and PTO Meeting

Moorhead Central School will host its annual Title I and PTO meeting at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively on Thursday, August 29. Both meetings will be held in the cafeteria.

MVSU Football Bus Trip

The Sunflower County and Bolivar County chapters of the MVSU Alumni Association will sponsor a charter bus to Nashville on Saturday, August 31 to the John H. Merritt Classic XXI, TSU Tigers versus MVSU Delta Devils game. The bus will leave Indianola at 9 a.m. Tickets for the game are $25 each and bus price is $70 per seat. All monies must be paid by August 23. For more info contact Emma Golden at 662-347-4761.

Library Events

Registration for Basic Computer Skills Classes for Adults continues through Tuesday, Sept. 3. Classes will meet once a week beginning Sept. 3 and ending Nov. 7. Classes will meet at the Henry Seymour Library in Indianola on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library in Ruleville on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

MSU Extension Service

Make plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life senior citizens exercising class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, will host a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be Sept. 3 and Sept. 14. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748

Project LISTEN

Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. has a new opportunity for students in the area. Project LISTEN (Love, Investing, Setting goals, Teamwork, Educating and the importance of Never giving up) is for ages 14 to 18 in Sunflower County and Humphreys County. This project ends on Sept. 30 and will teach students fundamental skills needed to progress in the real world. Project LISTEN is free for participants and parental support is encouraged. For more information and application guidelines, please call the office at 662-887-1431 during regular business hours.

Free School Meals

All enrolled students of Sunflower County Consolidated School District are eligible to receive a healthy breakfast and lunch at school at NO CHARGE each day of the 2019-2020 school year. No further action is required of parents/guardians. Children will be able to participate in this meal program without having to pay a fee or submit an application.

Reading and Math

Tutoring

Tutoring services are being offered by Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street. Students ages 5 to 14 will receive Reading and Math instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.