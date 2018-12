Unified in Music Christmas Celebration

SCCSD is proud to announce their Unified in Music Christmas Celebration at 6 p.m. tonight at the MDCC Fine Arts Auditorium, Moorhead 38761. SCCSD bands and choirs from Gentry High School, Robert L. Merrit Junior High and Ruleville Central High School will participate. Admission is FREE.

