Community News February 21, 2019

Community Yoga

B.B. King Museum will have Community Yoga from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

Mission Mississippi Sunflower County

What is Mission Mississippi? We are Christians from different churches from all over Sunflower County. We are black. We are white. We are women. We are men. We gather because we want to foster greater unity in the Body of Christ right here in Indianola, and we invite you to join us for our next meeting. We will share a meal, learn about what it takes to build meaningful relationships with people with different racial and/or denominational backgrounds, and plan our next steps. All are welcome! We will gather at noon Monday, February 25th at the Parish Hall of Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church, 205 East Gresham Street.

Learning Walk

Carver Elementary School Learning Walk will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 26. Your presence will be greatly appreciated. Concerns and questions please call the school at 662-884-1250 ext. 256.

Delta Emerging Small Business Conference

U.S. Small Business Administration is having a small business conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, February 28 at Greenville Higher Education Center, 1134 Archer Range Road , Greenville 38701. Learn how to start or expand your small business. Economic Development: Small Business Creating Jobs, Establishing Partnerships and Sustaining Growth. Topics will be :Federal/State/Local Procurement Opportunities, Local Small Business Contracting Database, Accomplishing Small Business Online, Digitizing Your Business. Conference is free, lunch, snacks, and drinks are complimentary. Call 662-355-2060 to register.

Be Smart: Control Your Diabetes

B.B. King Museum Be Smart Control your Diabetes at 12:00 p.m. Thursday February 28. Please come out and join them for this educational experience in learning all about how to control and manage your diabetes.

MSU Extension Service - ServSafe® Food Safety Certification Course

Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19th. The class will be held at The Capps Center, Indianola. Cost of the certification training is $140.00 per person. Space is limited-sign up today. Must register by Friday, February 1st.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting become ServSafe® certified.

MSU Extension Service - Interactive Video Master Gardner Training

The Sunflower County Extension Service will host the Interactive Video Master Gardner training. The training will start Tuesday, February 19 and end on Tuesday, March 26. The class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-5 p.m. at the Extension Office. The cost for the training is $100. If you are interested in becoming a Master Gardner, please come by the office to sign up. Space is limited. Deadline to register is Friday, February 8th.

MSU Extension Service - Excel Essentials

Learn how to create, save, and print basic spreadsheets. You will learn how to change fonts, adjust row and column widths, enter data, make calculations, insert rows and columns, add borders, and more. Jamie Varner, MSU Extension Instructor for the Center for Tech Outreach, will present an Excel class from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 26th. Please call the office to save your place – Space is limited!

Library Events

nTap into your creative skills with “Kids and Canvas” every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead.

nCome and join “The Masquerade Club” and learn the fundamentals of acting every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

nCome and have fun with the OrganWise Guys, Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.