Community News February 27, 2020

B.B. King Museum Events

♦ Be Smart – Take Control of your Diabetes meets during the noon hour every 4th Thursday (TODAY) of the month.

♦ The “Tune in to Black History Month” weekly series continues at 6 p.m. TODAY with Celebrate thru Song with the BBKM AllStars and other local musicians. The series is FREE and open to the public.

♦ The BB King Museum will have Dr. Seuss next week, March 2 through 5. The times will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday. Please call 662-887-9539 to book your session.

♦ Piano and Guitar Lessons! Come by the museum to register!

BBQ Plates

District 4 Music Department will be selling barbeque ribs and chicken plates from 10 a.m. until....... Saturday at Greater New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ, located at 1111 Garrard Avenue. Please call Rose Giachelli at 662-207-0750 for your orders. Delivery will be available.

AAU Basketball

Tryouts

Future Champions will host their first AAU basketball tryouts for the 2020 season from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Greenwood Community & Recreation Center in Greenwood. The tryout is for girls in grades 6 through11 and boys in grades 6 through 8. They are inviting young athletes from all around the Delta and surrounding areas. This will be a great chance to travel across the US and compete against some of the best competition available. Great experience and exposure at the top level for serious basketball players only. Tryout fees are $20. Registration will be done at the tryouts. For more information, contact Charles Cooley at 662-458-1942.

MVSU Alumni

Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 in the fellowship hall of First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. All alumni and friends of the Valley are welcome to attend.

Mock Trial Showcase

At 6 p.m. Monday, March 2 the Gentry High School Mock Trial Team will showcase their talent in a Mock Trial Showcase in preparation for competition at the Magnolia Bar Association Mock Trial Competition to be held March 6 and 7. The Showcase will take place in the Chancery courtroom of the Sunflower County Courthouse with the Honorable Justice Leslie D. King of the Mississippi Supreme Court presiding.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, hosts a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be Tuesday, March 3 and Saturday, March 14. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748.

Bears Den Meeting

The next Bears Den steering committee meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, March 8 at Betty's Place.

MSU Extension

Service

♦Sunflower Stitchers meets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the 3rd Wednesday (March 18) of every month. Please call the office (887-4601) if you are interested in joining this group.

♦The Private Applicator Certification Program training will be offered at the Sunflower County Extension Office at 9 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 19. A $20 fee per person is required. A check payable to MSU-ES is the preferred method of payment (NO CASH). For more info, contact Alex Deason, Extension Agent, at 601-562-7200 or a.deason@msstate.edu.

♦Improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life Senior Citizen Exercising Class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

Indianola Community Fund

If you or your agency have not already made your donation to this worthy Indianola cause....donations are gratefully still being accepted. Please mail your donation to Indianola Community Fund, P. O. Box 151, Indianola, MS 38751.

After-School Tutoring

After-school tutoring classes continue at Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street. Students receive tutoring instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. A meal for the children is provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

Library Events

♦ The Sunflower County Library System is now offering Hoopla, a digital media lending service. You can instantly borrow eBooks 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with your library card. So, stop by or call any branch to get started.

♦ Please note that the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library in Moorhead is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about these and other programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

Want a Job?

If you are looking for a job, then the SHCPI/DWDA/WIOA Program is looking for you. The program is seeking out-of-school youth, high school or college graduates, from Sunflower and Humphreys counties who are 16 to 24 years of age, who are NOT working, registered or enrolled in any college or training. For more information come to Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., 414 Martin Luther King Drive or call Leronda Sibley at 662-887-1431 ext. 318.