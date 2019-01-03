Community News February 28, 2019

Delta Emerging Small Business Conference

U.S. Small Business Administration is having a small business conference from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Greenville Higher Education Center, 1134 Archer Range Road , Greenville 38701. Learn how to start or expand your small business. Economic Development: Small Business Creating Jobs, Establishing Partnerships and Sustaining Growth. Topics will be :Federal/State/Local Procurement Opportunities, Local Small Business Contracting Database, Accomplishing Small Business Online, Digitizing Your Business. Conference is free, lunch, snacks, and drinks are complimentary. Call 662-355-2060 to register.

Be Smart: Control Your Diabetes

B.B. King Museum‘s Be Smart Control your Diabetes at 12:00 p.m. today. Please come out and join them for this educational experience in learning all about how to control and manage your diabetes.

MVSU Alumni

Association Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association will have their Annual Monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall of First United Baptist Church, Indianola.

Business Certification Workshop

Sunflower County Economic Development District is having a Business Certification Workshop from 9 a.m. to 12 noon Thursday, March 7. Please join them for certification, financing, and government procurement opportunities. Attendees will receive information needed to obtain state certification for government contracting. To register, visit mscpc.com, click on “Events Calendar” and clickon March 7,2019 for a direct link to register. The event is free to the general public. Refreshments will be served. For more info contact LaTisha “Denise” Handy at 601-359-2910.