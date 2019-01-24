Community News January 24, 2019

Breastfeeding Support Workshop

Delta Home Visiting supported by Delta Health Alliance will hold a healthy start community workshop, Boosting Breastfeeding Support: Community Strategies to support Breastfeeding from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today in The Family Room at Early Headstart Childcare Partnership building, located at 114 Second St. This workshop will be lead by world renowned breastfeeding expert, Cathy Carothers, Co-Director of Every Mother, Inc.

I Am Martin

The Sunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. Senior Companion Volunteers in conjuction with the 8th grade classes of Merritt Middle School will present "I Am Martin." The event will be held at 10:00 a.m. today in the school auditorium with special guest Reverend Herron Wilson. The public is invited as they honor the memories and services of the late Dr. Martin Luther King.

Boston Butts for Books

The Indianola Literacy Coalition is having a “Boston Butts for Books” fundraiser. Tickets are $30 and available until Friday. For more information or to purchase your ticket please call 662-207-5082.

B.B. King Museum

There will be community yoga at the museum from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Class of ‘80

The Gentry High Class of 1980 will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday at Wendy’s They are asking all class members to come out.

Math Parent Workshop

Carver Elementary School will be hosting a Math Parent Workshop at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday January 29 in room 19. Please come and support this workshop. Door prizes will be given. For more information please call 662-884-1250 ext. 256.

Black History Program

The Sunflower County Branch 5333 of the NAACP will have its Annual Black History Program at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 3 at the First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. Ms. Juanita Scott will be honored for her dedicated service and committment to the NAACP. The newly elected Chancery Court Judge, Debra Giles, will be the speaker. The theme is “Defeat Hate, Vote”. The public is invited.

Indianola City

League Registration

All coaches, volunteers and children interested in participating in the city’s basketball program can stop by the Bethune Center for registration forms. Registration is now through February 8. Birth certificate is required for new participants. A $20.00 fee is due upon registration. For more information you can call Carolyn O’Neal at (662) 887-4267 or (662) 207-2680.

SCCSD Work Session/Monthly Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District February Work Session will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, February 12. Immediately following will be the February Board Meeting at 6 p.m. Both will be held at the Drew Hunter Middle School, 10 Swoope Road, Drew 38737.

Annual Tree Give-A-Way

The Sunflower Co. Soil & Water Conservation District will host its Annual Tree Giveaway to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursday, Feb. 14 at the USDA Service Center located on Martin Luther King Dr. (next to WIN Job Center) in Indianola. The trees are available until gone. Come early as supplies are limited. For any questions contact Tammy Kitchens @ 662-887-9799, ext. 3.

MSU Extension Service - ServSafe® Food Safety Certification Course

Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 19th. The class will be held at The Capps Center, Indianola. Cost of the certification training is $140.00 per person. Space is limited-sign up today. Must register by Friday, February 1st.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting become ServSafe® certified.

Library Events

nTap into your creative skills with “Kids and Canvas” every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead.

nCome and join “The Masquerade Club” and learn the fundamentals of acting every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

nCome and have fun with the OrganWise Guys, Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at 662-887-1672, Ext. 108.