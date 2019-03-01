Community News January 3, 2019

MVSU Alumni Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter of Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association will have its regular monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, January 6, 2019 in the fellowship hall of First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. All alumni and friends of the Valley are welcome to attend.

Boston Butts for Books

The Indianola Literacy Coalition is having a “Boston Butts for Books” fundraiser. Tickets are $30 and available until January 25. For more information or to purchase your ticket please call 662-207-5082.

Library Events

nTap into your creative skills with “Kids and Canvas” every Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead.

nCome and join “The Masquerade Club” and learn the fundamentals of acting every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

nCome and have fun with the OrganWise Guys, Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Nita Dill at 662-887-1672, Ext. 108.

Democratic Executive Committee Meeting

The Sunflower County Democratic Executive Committee will meet Saturday, Jan. 5 at the Inverness Town Hall Board Room, 802 E. Grand Ave. The meeting will start promptly at 10 a.m. The main agenda item will be organizational plans for the 2019 elections. All bona fide Democrats and prospective Democratic candidates are invited. The meeting is open to the public with a special invite extended to prospective Democratic candidates.