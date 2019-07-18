Community News July 18, 2019

Lunch & Learn

Sunflower County Economic Development District, 112 S. MLK, Jr. Drive, presents “Social Media 101: Basics for Business” from noon to 1 p.m. today, and it is open to all local business owners and entrepreneurs. The presenter for this Brown Bag Lunch & Learn program will be Brittany Davis-Green, co-founder of Dynasty Media & Management Co. RSVP to Shelia Waldrup at swaldrup@sunflowercountyedd.com.

Summer Feeding

Program

Greater Lee Chapel AME Church, located at 211 Sunflower Avenue in Moorhead, is continuing its Summer Feeding Program thru Friday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is FREE to all children from birth thru 18 years of age.

Community Yoga

All ages are invited to Community Yoga at the B.B. King Museum from 11 a.m. to 12 noon tomorrow and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 17.

Parade

A parade will be held in honor of retiring Public Works Director Jimmie Strong beginning at 5 p.m. tomorrow. The parade, led by the police chief, will start at Betty’s Place on Main Street, continue through downtown and end at the B.B. King Museum, where a 6 p.m., invitation-only reception will be held in Mr. Strong’s honor.

American Legion

Meeting

The American Legion Walker-Hodge Post #206, located at 417 Hanna Avenue, is holding an organizational meeting at 9 a.m. Saturday. All veterans are asked to attend this important meeting.

GHS Class of 1970

Gentry Class of 1970 will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Green Church, Moorhead. Plans are being made for the 50th Reunion. All classmates are urged to be present.

GHS Class of 1974

Gentry Class of 1974 will have a meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut.

GHS Class of 1980

Gentry Class of 1980 will have a meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday at Wendy’s to make plans for 2019 Homecoming. All class members are asked to attend.

Rescheduled SCCSD Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District’s July board meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 22nd, at the SCCSD Central Office, 196 MLK Jr. Drive (Hwy. 49N).

Back-to-School

Give-away

Ross Ministries and The Bingham Foundation are sponsoring a Back-to-School backpacks and supplies Give-away from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27th at Full Gospel Church / Ross Ministries, located at 612 Sunflower Ave., 1-A (in the Lovelace Shopping Center, beside the Tower Loan building). Free clothes, encouraging books and CDs will also be included.

Project LISTEN

Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. has a new opportunity for students in the area. Project LISTEN (Love, Investing, Setting goals, Teamwork, Educating and the importance of Never giving up) kicks off Saturday, August 1. It’s for ages 14 – 18 in Sunflower County and Humphreys County. This project ends on Sept. 30 and will teach students fundamental skills needed to progress in the real world. Project LISTEN is free for participants and parental support is encouraged. For more information and application guidelines, please call the office at 662-887-1431 during regular business hours.

Back-to-School Rally

Moton’s 7th annual Back-To-School Rally for students of Ruleville public schools will take place beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3rd at the Ruleville City Park. There will be school supplies, refreshments and entertainment. Parents MUST accompany Kindergarten through 8th grade students. For more info contact Minister Levester Moton, sponsor, at 662-207-0584.

MSU

Extension Service

♦Make plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life senior citizens exercising class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

♦Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th. Cost of the certification training is $140 per person. Space is limited, so sign up today. You must register by Friday, August 2nd. If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent, at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting – become ServSafe® certified.

Library Events

♦ Registration for Basic Computer Skills Classes for Adults begins tomorrow and ends on Tuesday, Sept. 3. Classes will meet once a week beginning Sept. 3 and ending Nov. 7. Classes will meet at the Henry Seymour Library in Indianola on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library in Ruleville on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.