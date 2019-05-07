Community News July 4, 2019

SCCSD Summer Work Schedule

Sunflower County Consolidated School District’s summer work schedule will be 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday. These hours are in effect until July 8.

Food Box Pick Up

The Sunflower County/Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group will issue food boxes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 8 and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 9 to those certified to receive food boxes. Boxes not picked up by 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday will then be issued from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. to persons on the waiting list. The Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

Summer Feeding

Program

Greater Lee Chapel AME Church, located at 211 Sunflower Avenue in Moorhead, is continuing its Summer Feeding Program thru Friday, July 19. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is FREE to all children from birth thru 18 years of age.

Rescheduled SCCSD Board Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District’s July board meeting has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, July 22nd, at the SCCSD Central Office, 196 MLK Jr. Drive (Hwy. 49N).

MSU Extension Service

♦Make plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life senior citizens exercising class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

♦Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola starting at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 20th. Cost of the certification training is $140 per person. Space is limited, so sign up today. You must register by Friday, August 2nd. If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent, at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting – become ServSafe® certified.

MVSU Alumni Meeting

The Sunflower County MVSU Alumni Association will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the fellowship hall of First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. All alumni and friends of the Valley are welcome to attend.