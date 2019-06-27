Community News June 27, 2019

Be Smart: Control Your Diabetes

“Be Smart! Control Your Diabetes” healthcare initiative, sponsored by. Mississippi Association of Diabetes, Mississippi State Extension Service, and Sunflower County Diabetes Support Group, will take place from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. today at the Barksdale Cotton Gin in the BB King Museum.

S.O.N.S. Conference

Chosen Generation Ministries is hosting a S.O.N.S. conference, a community event for young men ages 10-30, at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Word of Life Community Center (1108 Third Ave. in Indianola) and 10 a.m Saturday at Chosen Generation (1454 Hwy. 82 East in Indianola). They will present "Man Talk" Friday night discussing several topics with a question and answer session including entrepreneurship, job skills, law as it pertains to young men, and men’s health. On Saturday, there will be demonstration workshops featuring a self-defense class, cooking class, CPR class, and a demo on how to change oil and a flat tire. A health fair will be included both days and food will be served. Both events are free to the community.

Woman to Woman

Fresh Start Community Program presents “Woman to Woman – a conversation around womanhood and supporting all women” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Gabby’s Place located at 125 Front Avenue. All ages are welcome to attend.

SCCSD Rescheduled Boar Meeting

Sunflower County Consolidated School District's July Board Meeting has been rescheduled for 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at the SCCSD Central Office, Hwy 49N 196 MLK Jr. Drive.

Class of ‘79

The 1979 class of Gentry High School is celebrating their 40th class reunion July 5-7 in Dallas, Texas. A weekend of fun activities is scheduled, including an “All White Throwback Boat Party!” This is an open invitation to all Gentry alumni from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s to attend and renew old friendships and share old memories with the class of ‘79. For additional information please contact co-chairs Delinda Thomas at thomas.delinda@att.net or John Robinson at johnfrobinston1961@gmail.com.

SCCSD Summer Work Schedule

Sunflower County Consolidated School District summer work schedule will be Monday-Thursday 7:30-6:30pm. These hours are in effect until July 8.

MSU Extension Service

nMake plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit 4 Life, senior citizens exercising class in a FREE Video led Fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Extension Office. Please call to sign up at 887-1901.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901.

Library Events

nJoin us for Children’s Fire Safety conducted by Paige Bailey from the Mississippi Department of Insurance and State Fire Marshal’s Office from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. today at the Henry Seymour Library.

nTap into your creative skills with Starry Night Painting from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. today at the Henry Seymour Library.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.