Community News June 6, 2019

Summer Enrichment Programs

Restoration Ministries Christian Academy, 1290 Highway 82 East is having Summer Enrichment Programs from 8 a.m. to 12 noon now through June 28th. Register now! Applications are available. For more information call 887-2040.

Yellow Dog Festival

The Moorhead Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Yellow Dog Festival on Saturday in downtown Moorhead. Booth spaces are available – applications are available at City Hall or contact Mayor George Holland (207-5380). This year’s entertainers are: DJ Soul Master, United Male Chorus, Jake and the Pearl St. Jumpers, Tenisha Bass, and others. The BBQ Champ, Randy Brownlee is sponsoring a cook-off contest. Contact: Randy (207-4350), Kenny Wraggs (207-3193) or Steve Hayes, Jr. (303-5632) for more information. Food, fun and entertainment for the whole family – bring your lawn chair!

Food Box Pickup

The Sunflower County Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group will issue food boxes Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. to those certified to receive food boxes. Boxes not picked up by 12:15 Tuesday will be issued from 12:15 to 1 p.m. to persons on the waiting list. The group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

Community Awareness Rally

The public is invited to participate in a Community Awareness Rally at the Bethune Center from 12 noon to 6 p.m. June 15. Citizens and leaders of the community are encouraged to come and discuss issues of concern. Food, music, and games will be provided. Please bring your chairs, umbrellas, tents, etc. for a fun filled day. Interested person(s) or organizations should call Barbara McDaniel-Suggs at 601-832-5436 or any member of the Concerned Citizens of Indianola/Sunflower County. Plan to be present for a day full of fun, food, and information.

SCCSD Monthly Board Meeting (Rescheduled)

Sunflower County Consolidated School District June Board Meeting has been rescheduled for 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18 at the Ruleville Middle School, 250 E. Oscar Rd., Ruleville, 38771.

Class of ‘79

The 1979 class of Gentry High School is celebrating their 40th class reunion July 5-7 in Dallas, Texas. A weekend of fun activities is scheduled, including an “All White Throwback Boat Party!” This is an open invitation to all Gentry alumni from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s to attend and renew old friendships and share old memories with the class of ‘79. For additional information please contact co-chairs Delinda Thomas at thomas.delinda@att.net or John Robinson at johnfrobinston1961@gmail.com.

SCCSD Summer Work Schedule

Sunflower County Consolidated School District summer work schedule will be Monday-Thursday 7:30-6:30pm. These hours are in effect until July 8.

MSU Extension Service

nMake plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit 4 Life, senior citizens exercising class in a FREE Video led Fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Extension Office. Please call to sign up at 887-1901.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901.

Library Events

nCome and join us for Oreo Moon Phase activity from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m today at the Henry Seymour Library.

nCome and learn about tattoos at our Temporary Tattoos Program from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. tomorrow at the Drew Public Library.

nJoin us for Aliens Everywhere activity from 3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library.

nJoin us for story time, The Berenstain Bears On The Moon by Stan and Jan Berenstain from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 10 at the Drew Public Library and on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library.

nCome and join us in Making Strong Pillows to Cover the Universe on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. (Noon) - 1:00 p.m. at the Inverness Public Library.

nJoin us for story time, “Moog-Moog Space Barber” by Mark Teague and Galaxy Bingo from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Henry Seymour Library.

nCome and join us for OuterSpace Bingo from 12:00 (Noon) – 2:00 p.m. June 17 at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library.

nJoin us for story time, “Mousetronaut” by Mark Kelly from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Henry Seymour Library.

nJoin us for Space Code Breaker activity from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 25 at the Henry Seymour Library and from 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m Wednesday, June 26 at the Drew Public Library.

nJoin us for Children’s Fire Safety conducted by Paige Bailey from the Mississippi Department of Insurance and State Fire Marshal’s Office from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Henry Seymour Library.

nTap into your creative skills with Starry Night Painting from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27 at the Henry Seymour Library.

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.