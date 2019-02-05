Community News May 2, 2019

Bake Sale

There will be a bake sale at Clark Lyon VFW Post, 228 Hwy 82 West at 10 a.m. til 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be cakes, pies, rolls, frozen casseroles etc. All proceeds go to help them help Veterans.

Green and White Day

The Sunflower County Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association will present its Annual “Green and White Day” at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. The theme is “Staying Green and Preserving the Valley” and the speaker will be Ms. Elizabeth D. Evans, MVSU’s interim Vice President of Academic Affairs. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to provide scholarships to deserving students who will attend “The Valley” and to support other local programs.

MVSU Alumni Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter of Mississippi Valley University Alumni Association will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 6, in the Fellowship Hall of First United Baptist Church, 720 Coolidge Street. All Alumni and friends of the Valley are welcome to attend this meeting.

Basketball Tournament

The Indianola Men of Standards will be hosting a 3-on-3 Double Elimination Basketball Tournament at Gentry High School on May 11 at 9 a.m. They are seeking four teams (first-come, first-serve) in each of the following age groups; 6-8, 9-11, 12-14 and high school 15 and up. Each team must include a head coach and six players. High school teams may consist of three Gentry High players only (one senior). The fee is $25 per team, and the deadline to submit all rosters is May 7. For more information, contact Peirce McIntosh at 662-571-1200 or email him at mcintoshp1951@hotmail.com.

SCCSD Board Meeting

The Sunflower County Consolidated School District’s May board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Inverness Elementary School.

Community

Conversations About Opioids

The DOT Initiative is having a forum: Community Conversations About Opioids from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15 at the Capps Center, 82 Stoneville Road, Stoneville. The guest speaker will be David Trewolla from State Opioid Coordinator Department of Mental Health. For more information contact Sha’Ketta Davis call 662-390-6666 or email sdavis@deltahealthalliance.org

Drug Court Graduation

The Fourth Circuit Drug Court is hosting a Graduation for Drug Court participants at 2:00 p.m. May 20 at Mississippi Delta Community College (MDCC) J.T. Hall Coliseum.

Class of ‘68

Gentry High School Class of 1968, will have their Monthly Retreat at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 406 B B King Rd. Gentry High School Classes of the 50s and 60s are invited. Come and enjoy naming that old but not forgotten Tune, while rehashing old memories. Bring your lawn chair.

Summer Enrichment Camp

Reaching Starz announces their Summer Enrichment Camp for ages 5 to18 that will begin June 1, impacting lives through real experiences. Registration continues through May 24. Contact Casey Coleman for more info: 662-207-2048 or reachingstarz93@gmail.com.

Delta Baby Cafe

Sunflower County has a new resource for expectant mothers and their families that began in April. The Delta Baby Café - Let’s Talk is located inside the Sunflower County Health Department in Indianola. The Café, which is a drop-in site for all pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum mothers and their families, is open every Tuesday from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Light refreshments are served. For more information families can call Jackie Lambert at 662-763-1744.

Summer Feeding

Program

To all churches and organizations sponsoring summer feeding programs for children 1-18 years of age: Sunflower/Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. is once again the sponsoring agency for the USDA Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). They can provide your children with two meals per day. For more info, please contact Linda Marshall, Barbara Brown or Monica Hope at 662-887-1431 or 662-887-5655 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or at the following phone numbers after 5 p.m.: Barbara Brown (662-207-2799), Linda Marshall (662-616-4789), Monica Hope (662-207-0765).

MSU Extension Service

nChair Yoga - will be presented by Martha Catlette, Certified Yoga Instructor from 12:00 noon to 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at the Sunflower County Extension Building.

nMake plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit 4 Life, senior citizens exercising class in a FREE Video led Fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday at the Extension Office. Please call to sign up at 887-1901.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901.

Library Events

nJoin the fun and help us complete our Puzzle of the month at our Puzzles, Puzzles and More Puzzles program from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at the Inverness Public Library.

nCome and have fun with the OrganWise Guys, Every 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Henry Seymour Library.

nTap into your creative skills with “Kids and Canvas” from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday at the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead.

nCome and join “The Masquerade Club” and learn the fundamentals of acting from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Inverness Public Library

All programs are free and open to the public. For more details about the programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.