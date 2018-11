Political Endorsements Meeting

The Sunflower County-Indianola Voters League will hold its political endorsements meeting for this campaign season tomorrow at 111 Delta Blues Street. All candidates seeking endorsements must return the endorsement packets to the return email address only by 5:00 p. m. today.

