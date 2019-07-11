Community News November 7, 2019

GHS Class of 1959

The Gentry High School Class of 1959 will meet at 5 p.m. TODAY in the annex building of Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. Business of importance will be discussed.

Library Events

♦ Join us for “Chair Yoga” every Thursday at 5 p.m. and “Yoga at the Library” every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Henry Seymour Library, Indianola.

♦ Please note that the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library in Moorhead is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about these and other programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

MSU Extension Service

♦Make plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life senior citizens exercising class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

♦Attention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd, starting at 7:30a.m. The cost is $140 per person. Space is limited – sign up today. YOU MUST REGISTER by Friday, Nov. 15. If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting to become ServSafe® certified.

♦Sunflower County Extension will be hosting the FARMtastic exhibit again this fall for area schools to bring students to learn about agriculture. This event will be held November 19-21 at the Edgar Donahoe Livestock Barn in Sunflower. Please consider volunteering for this event and helping to educate our kids in the precious agriculture of the Miss. Delta. For more info call 887-4601.

♦Sunflower Stitchers meets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the 3rd Wednesday of every month. The next date will be Nov. 20th.

Christmas T-shirts

Spread some Christmas cheer by supporting the Indianola Volunteer Fire Department’s sale of Christmas T-shirts. The t-shirts come in both short sleeve ($20) and long sleeve ($25) versions in all sizes, from youth-small through adult 5X. Order forms may be picked up and dropped off with Justin Griffin at Wade, Inc. or at The E-T office. All orders MUST be turned in by TOMORROW. For more info contact James Ferguson (662-207-2697) or Jake Abney (662-207-4965).

Fall Carnival

Restoration Ministries Christian Academy, located at 1290 Hwy. 82 East will present their annual Fall Carnival from 11 a. m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bring your family, friends and neighbors to this community event that will feature food, fun games for kids and adults, prizes, and more.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, will host a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be this Saturday, Nov. 9 then Tuesday, Dec. 3. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748.

Veterans Day Breakfast

Community Bank will once again sponsor their annual Veterans Day Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Food Box Pick Up

The Sunflower County/Bill Richardson Civic Alliance Group will issue food boxes from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 to those certified to receive food boxes. Boxes not picked up by 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday will then be issued from 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m. to persons on the waiting list. The Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability (not all prohibited bases apply to all programs).

Ram Alumni Meeting

The Ram Alumni Homecoming Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Bethune Center in Southgate. Alumni are asked to send class representatives to the meeting to begin plans for the Summer 2020 event.

Holiday Season Kick-Off Celebration

The City of Shaw is finalizing it “Christmas Holiday Season Kick-Off Celebration.” The list of activities include: Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – “Meet & Greet” (Delta Hands for Hope Bldg.); 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. – greeting, prayer, singing and the City’s Christmas lighting ceremony; 6:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. – words of encouragement from the Mayor & Police Chief (Holiday Safety Tips); Friday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – “Holiday Reception” (Delta Hands for Hope Bldg.); 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – greeting, prayer, entrepreneurs recognition and door prizes give-a-way; 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – socialize/exchange of business cards, etc., refreshments, and judging of the Christmas Cookies Contest; Saturday, Nov. 16 – the “Grand Finale” Shaw Christmas Parade beginning at 11 a.m. downtown.

B.B. King Museum Events

♦ Piano and Guitar Lessons! Come by the museum to register!

Want a Job?

If you are looking for a job, then the SHCPI/DWDA/WIOA Program is looking for you. The program is seeking out-of-school youth, high school or college graduates, from Sunflower and Humphreys counties who are 16 to 24 years of age, who are NOT working, registered or enrolled in any college or training. For more information come to Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., 414 Martin Luther King Drive or call Leronda Sibley at 662-887-1431 ext. 318.

Reading and

Math Tutoring

Tutoring services are being offered by Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street. Students ages 5 to 14 will receive Reading and Math instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

Earn Your Diploma

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free. Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby is the premier alternative education program for 16 to 18 year old youths who are struggling in school or no longer attending. College classes also available through a local university. For an application or more info, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit their website: msyouthchallenge.org.