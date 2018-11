Annual Banquet

Minter Springs Lodge #39 and J. Johnson Chapter #153 O.E.S. will have their Annual Banquet beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Guest Speaker is Rev. Donnie Logan along with The United Male Choir. Requested donation for the banquet is $20. The public is invited to attend. (662)207-5751 for more info.

