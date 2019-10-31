Community News October 31, 2019

Library Events

♦ Join us in making Halloween Cupcakes TODAY from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Henry Seymour Library, Indianola.

♦ Join us for “Trick or Treat at the Library” TODAY from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. at the Horace Stansel Memorial Library, Ruleville.

♦ Join us for “Chair Yoga” every Thursday at 5 p.m. and “Yoga at the Library” every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Henry Seymour Library, Indianola.

♦ Please note that the Kathy June Sheriff Public Library in Moorhead is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

♦All library programs are free and open to the public. For more details about these and other programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

MSU Extension Service

♦Make plans to improve your health habits by joining the Fit4Life senior citizens exercising class in a FREE video-led fitness class from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Thursday at the Extension office. Please call 887-1901 to sign up.

♦Create an Evergreen Swag for the upcoming holidays from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Tuesday, Nov. 5th at the Sunflower County Extension office, 112 South MLK Dr. $25 pre-registration fee due TODAY. All supplies furnished. For more information call the Extension office at 887-1901.

♦Sunflower County Extension will be hosting the FARMtastic exhibit again this fall for area schools to bring students to learn about agriculture. This event will be held November 19-21 at the Edgar Donahoe Livestock Barn in Sunflower. Please consider volunteering for this event and helping to educate our kids in the precious agriculture of the Miss. Delta. For more info call 887-4601.

♦Sunflower Stitchers meets from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. the 3rd Wednesday of every month. The next date will be Nov. 20th.

Fall Festival

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located 3 miles east of Moorhead, presents their Fall Festival

2019 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. They invite you to come out and enjoy food, fun, horseback riding and games.

Christmas Parade

The City of Shaw is finalizing it “Christmas Holiday Season Kick-Off Celebration” with its annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. (downtown Shaw on White Oak & Peeler Ave.). Your church, business, organization or club is invited to participate in the Shaw Christmas Parade. Entry forms are available at Shaw City Hall, located at 101 Faison Street (across from the Post Office). For more information call Eleanor Scott (662.754.4323) or Shelonda Frazier (662.754.3131 - Shaw City Hall, from 8a-5p). Entry forms may be dropped off or faxed. Entry deadline date is TOMORROW.

Household & Clothes Give-Away on Make a

Difference Day

Indianola Christian Church, located at 410 Roosevelt Street, will sponsor its annual Ethel McDaniel Williams “Make a Difference Day” from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Clothing items for men, women and children, household goods and other misc. specialties will be given away FREE to the public. For more info call 601-832-5436.

MVSU Alumni Meeting

The Sunflower County Mississippi Valley State Alumni Association will meet at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the fellowship hall at First United Baptist Church. All alumni and friends of the Valley are invited to attend this meeting.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, will host a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be Tuesday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 9. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748.

Christmas T-shirts

Spread some Christmas cheer by supporting the Indianola Volunteer Fire Department’s sale of Christmas T-shirts. The t-shirts come in both short sleeve ($20) and long sleeve ($25) versions in all sizes, from youth-small through adult 5X. Order forms may be picked up and dropped off with Justin Griffin at Wade, Inc. or at The E-T office. All orders MUST be turned in by Friday, Nov. 8. For more info contact James Ferguson (662-207-2697) or Jake Abney (662-207-4965).

Veterans Day Breakfast

Community Bank will once again sponsor their annual Veterans Day Breakfast at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Holiday Season Kick-Off Celebration

The City of Shaw is finalizing it “Christmas Holiday Season Kick-Off Celebration.” The list of activities include: Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – “Meet & Greet” (Delta Hands for Hope Bldg.); 6 p.m. to 6:40 p.m. – greeting, prayer, singing and the City’s Christmas lighting ceremony; 6:40 p.m. to 7 p.m. – words of encouragement from the Mayor & Police Chief (Holiday Safety Tips); Friday, Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – “Holiday Reception” (Delta Hands for Hope Bldg.); 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. – greeting, prayer, entrepreneurs recognition and door prizes give-a-way; 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. – socialize/exchange of business cards, etc., refreshments, and judging of the Christmas Cookies Contest; Saturday, Nov. 16 – the “Grand Finale” Shaw Christmas Parade beginning at 11 a.m. downtown.

Want a Job?

If you are looking for a job, then the SHCPI/DWDA/WIOA Program is looking for you. The program is seeking out-of-school youth, high school or college graduates, from Sunflower and Humphreys counties who are 16 to 24 years of age, who are NOT working, registered or enrolled in any college or training. For more information come to Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc., 414 Martin Luther King Drive or call Leronda Sibley at 662-887-1431 ext. 318.

Reading and Math

Tutoring

Tutoring services are being offered by Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street. Students ages 5 to 14 will receive Reading and Math instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Refreshments will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.

Financial Education Boot Camp

Word of Life Church of God in Christ, 1108 Third Avenue, will continue a Financial Education Boot Camp which began Wednesday, Oct. 9. The curriculum is taught over a five-week period in 2 to 2½ hour sessions between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

B.B. King Museum Events

♦ Piano and Guitar Lessons! Come by the museum to register!

Earn Your Diploma

Earn your high school diploma in just 22 weeks! Tuition, room and board is absolutely free. Youth ChalleNGe, located at Camp Shelby is the premier alternative education program for 16 to 18 year old youths who are struggling in school or no longer attending. College classes also available through a local university. For an application or more info, call 1-800-507-6253 or visit their website: msyouthchallenge.org.