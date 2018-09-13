Community News September 13, 2018

Homecoming T-Shirts

Gentry High School Athletic Booster Club will be selling homecoming t-shirts. Deadline to order is tomorrow. To place your order, contact Monica Hope at 662-207-0765, Gloria Jimison at 662-887-4114 or Rolena Pomerlee at 662-207-7512.

SCCSD Monthly Board Meeting

Due to the MSBA Policy Conference being held on September 10-11, 2018, the Sunflower County Consolidated School District September Board Meeting has been changed to 5 p.m. today at the Moorhead Central School, 506 Washington Street, Moorhead, Mississippi 38761.

Dance and Field Meet

Lonely Riders Motorcycle Club will have their dance Saturday and field meet Sunday at Gangsta City Field, Isola.

Class of ‘85

Gentry High Class of 1985 will meet at Guadalajara at 5 p.m. Sunday. Please be on time.

Class of ‘72

Gentry High Class of 1972 will meet at 5 p.m. Sunday at Pizza Hut. If you are planning on participating in homecoming tailgating you need to be present. T-shirts will be ordered at the last meeting.

Constitution Signing Celebration

The Indianola chapter of the DAR invites the community to join them as they participate in Bells Across America: A celebration of the signing of the Constitution. They will meet at noon Monday on the north side of the courthouse by the big bell.

Alcorn Alumni Meeting

The Sunflower County Chapter of Alcorn State University National Alumni Association, Inc. will meet at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 18 at Bell Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located on B. B. King Road. All members are encouraged to attend.

Mission Mississippi Meeting

Mission Mississippi Sunflower County strives to foster greater unity and understanding in the Body of Christ through prayer. They are a diverse group from communities from all over Sunflower County who acknowledge that all are One Body in Christ. All are welcome to the first gathering after the summer break at noon Thursday, September 20th at Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church at 310 Church Avenue in Indianola. For more information, contact the Rev. Herron Wilson or the Rev. Giulianna Gray, co-chairs for our local chapter. You may also visit on our Facebook page: Mission Mississippi Sunflower County

Sunflower County

Lifetime Achievement Award

The City of Moorhead and The Sunflower County-Indianola Voters League will honor Jimmy Douglas with the Key to the City of Moorhead and Sunflower County Lifetime Achievement Award. The program will be held at the Moorhead Community Center at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 22. For more information please call 615-573-4700.

Annual Domestic

Violence and Cancer Awareness Parade/Rally

Heavenly Help, Inc. is having their Annual Domestic Violence and Cancer Awareness Parade/Rally beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, September 29 at Humphreys County Courthouse, 102 Castleman Street, Belzoni. Judge Latrice Westbrook will be the Grand Marshall and Mr. Catherine Young and Mrs. Pyron Smith will be the rally keynote speakers. For more information call Yolanda Evans at 662-836-7374 or Linda Jones at 601-398-7804.

“A Taste Around the World”

Sunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc. Senior Companion Program invites any local business, or caterer in the Mississippi Delta area to join them in their annual “Taste Around the World’ event from 10:00 -2:00 p.m. September 29, 2018 in the Gymnasium of Gentry High School in Indianola, MS. They’re asking you to prepare your best dishes or display items to introduce and represent your business to the general public in and around the Sunflower County area. There are also spaces available to select a country, state, or city to represent.

For more information, please contact: Mrs. Phyllis Wash or Mrs. Beverly Turner at 662-887-1431 or 662-379-7298

Tailgating Committee

The Ram Alumni Homecoming Committee will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays of each week until homecoming in the Carver gym. All classes are asked to join the committee as they make plans for Tailgating 2018.

MSU Extension Service

nAttention! Restaurant Owners, Managers, Employees who need certification in ServSafe®! The ServSafe® Food Safety Course will be offered in Indianola beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 2nd. The class will be held at The Capps Center, Indianola. Cost of the certification training is $140.00 per person. Space is limited-sign up today. Must register by Friday September 21st.

If you have any questions or want to obtain registration information, please contact Ann Twiner, MSU-Extension Agent at 662-887-1901. Don’t put your food service businesses in jeopardy by waiting become ServSafe® certified.

n4-Season Wreath & Bow Making: Hands on activity to learn how to take a simple wreath and make it go through all 4 seasons will be held Tuesday, October 2nd & Thursday, October 4th 5:30-7:30 pm $25 pre-registration fee at the Extension office(must attend both classes) OR Wednesday, October 3rd 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. $25 pre-registration fee at the Extension office (must attend both classes). Brown Bag your Lunch at the Extension office

nWebpage Design Workshop: Intro to Web Design -- Websites are the leading source behind most internet traffic, but most web consumers do not know how creating a website actually works. This workshop will go through the easy steps of creating a web host, domain and site using two leading web building engines: Wix and Weebly.

This class will be held Wednesday, October 24th at 10:00 at the Extension office. Please call the office to register—seating is limited!

Senior Computer Classes

The Sunflower County Library System is providing computer classes for Senior Adults. The four classes for 10 people each will be conducted on Monday through Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, beginning October 1, 2018 and ending December 21, 2018. Each class will meet once a week for two hours. All materials and equipment will be provided by the library and the classes are free. Registration forms are available at library branches in Indianola, Inverness, Moorhead, Drew, and Ruleville. Complete a registration form and return it to any of the library branches on or before October 1. For more info contact Gail Brinston at 662-887-2153, Ext. 108.

Library Card Sign-up

September is Library Card Sign-up Month. The American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide join together to remind everyone that signing up for a library card is the first step toward achievement and lifelong learning. Disney Pixar’s Incredibles will team up with the ALA to promote the value of a library card. Visit your local library to sign-up for a library card!