‘Always looking out for other people’Late Saving OurSelves founder remembered as vision comes to life

By JYESHA JOHNSON MULTIMEDIA COORDINATOR,
Thu, 07/18/2019 - 3:13pm
The first ever Saving OurSelves Back to School drive will be bittersweet for the community.
Many Indianola students will receive free backpacks, uniforms and school supplies, but it will all be done without one of the event’s founders, Davion “Dee” McClain, who passed away in late April.