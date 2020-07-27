Accounting Veteran and DSU Alumnus David L. Gladden Returns to Alma Mater as CFO of the Alumni Association-Foundation

Delta State University alumnus and veteran CPA David L. Gladden has been named chief financial officer/chief of staff of the Delta State University Alumni Association-Foundation.

“Having the opportunity to serve as CFO for my alma mater’s Alumni Association-Foundation provides me with so much satisfaction,” said Gladden, who assumed the title in March 2020 after having been interim since August 2019. “I feel I am contributing to the long-term success of the Alumni Association, Foundation, and DSU overall.”

Gladden earned a BBA from Delta State in 1972, majoring in accounting and minoring in computer information systems. He completed related coursework through Becker CPA Review and passed the CPA exam in 1975. Career credits include, most recently, 17 years as a vice president at Jimmy Sanders, Inc. agricultural products in Cleveland, Miss., and 15 years as a partner at his regional firm of Barfield, Lindsey, Gainspoletti and Gladden CPA’s. Early on, he worked for almost a decade at Ellis & Hirsberg CPA’s in Clarksdale. Gladden has served as an expert witness in numerous financial litigation cases.

“David brings a wealth of experience and aptitude to the CFO role at the Alumni Association-Foundation,” said Rick Munroe, vice president for university advancement and external affairs at Delta State. “With vast expertise in accounting, taxes, and business, and with intimate understanding of Delta State as an alumnus, he has been paying dividends in all sorts of ways from day one, pun intended.”

Gladden observed, “I am privileged to get to work with such a good team of employees at Delta State. I look forward to the challenges ahead and being able to use my knowledge acquired here at DSU as a 1972 graduate and developed during my 48-year career in public and corporate accounting positions.”