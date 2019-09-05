MVSU-produced commercial nominated for EMMY Award this year

  • 260 reads
Thu, 05/09/2019 - 3:29pm

A commercial produced by Mississippi Valley State University Office of Communications and Marketing has received a 2019 Southeast Regional EMMY® Awards nomination.

The department’s “Valley in Motion” commercial, created to highlight the University’s new mantra, “One Goal. One Team. One Valley…In Motion,” was submitted for the nomination by Broadcast Media Group, Inc. (BMG) of Starkville, who filmed and edited the project.

MVSU is the only college and university in the Commercial category and is the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) featured on this year’s list of nominees.

“We had a great time working with MVSU’s Communications and Marketing team,” said BMG Executive Producer and Filmmaker Robbie Coblentz.  “They were able to put together an amazing concept for us to execute. We’re looking forward to attending the awards ceremony, and we’re hoping to bring back a win.”

