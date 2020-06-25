50 Years Ago: Judge issues desegregation plan for Sunflower County

Exactly 50 years ago, Judge W.C. Keady issued a new desegregation plan for the Sunflower County School System.

According to a front-page article in the June 25, 1970 edition of The Enterprise-Tocsin, the plan laid out the geographic territory of the district.

Among other things, the order setup a “bi-racial advisory committee composed of ten persons, five of whom are white and five of whom are black, selected as heretofore directed by the court.”