50 Years Ago: Judge issues desegregation plan for Sunflower County

Thu, 06/25/2020 - 10:32am

Exactly 50 years ago, Judge W.C. Keady issued a new desegregation plan for the Sunflower County School System.

According to a front-page article in the June 25, 1970 edition of The Enterprise-Tocsin, the plan laid out the geographic territory of the district.

Among other things, the order setup a “bi-racial advisory committee composed of ten persons, five of whom are white and five of whom are black, selected as heretofore directed by the court.”

