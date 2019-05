Mid-South Rehab’s Director of Physical Therapy Joey Albritton spoke to the Indianola Lions about the Physical Therapy Department at South Sunflower County Hospital. They are a fully-staffed facility with many tools to get people back moving and living the best healthy life. Pictured with Albritton is Lion Buster Holloway.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers