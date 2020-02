The B. B. King Bridge Building Youth Leadership Ambassador Program met on Saturday, January 25, 2020 and received valuable information on how the city of Indianola is governed, how monies are received for infrastructure, and other budgetary items from Mayor Rosenthal. Mrs. Rosenthal discussed the importance of volunteerism.

