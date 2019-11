The B.B. King Ambassadors Youth Leadership Program participated in Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. According to Franklin Graham, President of Samaritan’s Purse, the collected shoeboxes are delivered to needy children around the world.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers