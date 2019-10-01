Ambassadors schooled on mayoral responsibilities

Thu, 01/10/2019

On Jan. 5, the B. B. King Ambassadors Youth Leadership Program learned about the responsibilities of being mayor and how to get involved in changing their community from Mayor Steve Rosenthal and his wife Robin.  Mayor Rosenthal explained how the city of Indianola is governed and funding sources for services for its citizens. Pictured above are Robin Rosenthal, Abby Chambers, Arian Robinson, Ny’Asia Hughes, Alecia Clark, CorDarius Cole, Roselyn Gudino, who is holding the book of ordinances that govern the city,  Paris Gooden, Kimberely Young, Jakevius White, Jeremiah White and Mayor Rosenthal

